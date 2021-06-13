Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Best and Worst State: Pros and Cons of Living in Minnesota

Posted by 
Visual Freedom
Visual Freedom
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wS33H_0aSmVSMO00
Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash

The early economy of Minnesota was in a constant state of upheaval because of both the Civil War and the Dakota War. In the aftermath of the railroad's arrival, immigrants established a farming economy in the area. The result was a greater number of goods available for sale, as well as improved milling practices that produced more timber.

As a result of the region's iron ore, mining became a significant contributor to Minnesota's development. Following World War II, Minnesota emerged as a center for arts and technology. The state's port cities of Two Harbors and Duluth played a significant role in the development of early computer companies.

Here are some pros that will amaze you about Minnesota:

1. There are many outdoor activities to choose from.

There are numerous opportunities to explore the Land of 10,000 Lakes. If you head north, you can access the westernmost point of the Great Lakes. The state has five national parks, over 70 state parks, and several national monuments. There are plenty of trails for hiking, biking, and trail running. In the summer, you can go climbing, and in the winter, you can go skiing. You can get out of the house by owning a boat with all that lake water available. Even if you try new ones every weekend, there are still plenty of activities to try each weekend once you start living in Minnesota, even if you try new ones every weekend.

2. The food in Minnesota is an excellent culinary experience.

Even the Smithsonian is aware of the dining options available in the Twin Cities and throughout Minnesota. Many of the dishes in the form come from different cultures, although there is a distinct Swedish influence. You’ll discover that the first food rule here is that bread is essential – particularly a good rye bread. You'll find pop-up restaurants like Union Kitchen providing an introduction to Hmong culture through the types of food they serve, such as larb, in the state that has over 100,000 Hmong refugees.

Having dinner lakeside, on the harbor, or during a quiet evening with family or friends helps warm the heart. It is a much-needed advantage for the cold Minnesota winters you will experience when living here.

Do not be all too smiles because not all states are perfect. Here are some cons to watch out for when in Minnesota:

1. Minnesota's winters will challenge you both physically and mentally.

Minnesota's winters can be brutal, even if you live in the Twin Cities. For northerners, snowfall totals are usually measured in feet, rather than inches. Usually it takes 2-3 days before you can leave your house in the wake of a storm if the plows are running full-time. Cold air can then seep in from the arctic, plunging temperatures to -20°F regularly.

In 1996, a small city named Tower in Minnesota, on the southern shore of Lake Vermillion, recorded a record low temperature of -60°F (without windchill). Walking or biking to work can be a significant challenge if you take this route.

2. Traffic can be a significant problem.

The traffic in northern Virginia is nonexistent for those who live there. The commute in the Twin Cities is better than what you'd experience in NYC or Los Angeles, but it is still far from being congestion-free. The I-94, I-394, and I-35 experience heavy traffic levels during rush hour, which can leave you stranded for several minutes. Side streets are equally as clogged as arterials, so you can't avoid them by taking them. To make sure you can make it to work on time, especially in the winter, you'll need to plan out your route carefully when you first move to Minnesota.

Bonus: Check out these amazing fun facts about Minnesota

  1. Minneapolis has more golfers per capita than any other city in the country.
  2. The climate-controlled Metrodome is the only facility in the country to host a Super Bowl, a World Series, and an NCAA Final Four Basketball Championship.
  3. Minnesota has 90,000 miles of shoreline, more than California, Florida, and Hawaii combined.
  4. The nation?? first Better Business Bureau was founded in Minneapolis in 1912.
  5. The first open-heart surgery and the first bone marrow transplant in the United States were done at the University of Minnesota.
  6. Bloomington and Minneapolis are the two farthest north latitude cities ever to host a World Series game.
  7. Madison is the “Lutefisk capital of the United States.”
  8. Rochester is home to the world-famous Mayo Clinic. The clinic is a significant teaching and working facility. It is known worldwide for its doctor’s expertise and the newest methods of treatment.
  9. The Bergquist cabin, built-in 1870 by John Bergquist, a Swedish immigrant, is the oldest house in Moorhead still on its original site.
  10. For many years, the world’s most giant twine ball has sat in Darwin. It weighs 17,400 pounds, is twelve feet in diameter, and was the creation of Francis A. Johnson.

Please let us know what you think of these pros and cons of living in Minnesota! Hit the comment section below!

Sources:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Minnesota

https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attractions-g28944-Activities-c61-Minnesota.html

https://www.minnesotamonthly.com/food-drink/foodie-40-the-ultimate-checklist-of-minnesotas-best-food/

https://mspmag.com/health-and-fitness/annual-health-guide-mental-health-tips-for-surviving-minnesotas-cold-dark-months/

https://www.50states.com/facts/minnesota.htm

View All 13 Commentsarrow_down
Visual Freedom

Visual Freedom

California State
5K+
Followers
492
Post
653K+
Views
ABOUT

California-based frequent traveler that loves to explore cities & counties and write about lifestyle, business & food.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Madison, MN
City
Virginia, MN
State
Florida State
City
Duluth, MN
City
Moorhead, MN
State
Virginia State
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pros And Cons#Economy#Smithsonian#Swedish#Union Kitchen#Hmong#Northerners#Metrodome#Mayo Clinic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Biking
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skiing
News Break
Politics
News Break
NCAA
Related
Posted by
Visual Freedom

5 Best Italian Food Restaurants in North Dakota

These five North Dakota restaurants offer genuine, authentic Italian fare in a place where it's a little hard to find. Their food is mouthwateringly delicious, from their pasta to their pizza and just waiting for you to try.
Washington StatePosted by
Visual Freedom

5 Best Italian Food Restaurants in Washington

Washington has an excellent selection of Italian restaurants that serve everything from pasta to pizza. The vibrant, cosmopolitan city of San Francisco has something to offer to everyone, especially when it comes to discovering great cafes that serve good coffee and tiramisu and dining in fine dining restaurants. For homemade gelato that melts in your mouth, don't miss the gelaterias. It might not always be sunny in Seattle, but there is always a time for gelato.
Ohio StatePosted by
Visual Freedom

5 Best Italian Food Restaurants in Ohio

Ohio is more well known as an agricultural center than as a destination for Italian food. However, visitors to the state will find a vibrant restaurant scene with an abundance of options, particularly when it comes to pizza, pasta, and other Italian favorites. Each mood or occasion can be met at one of the many Italian restaurants in the state. Whether you're searching for a romantic spot for a date night, a family-friendly restaurant perfect for kids, or an authentic Italian restaurant with a cozy atmosphere, this city has it all.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Visual Freedom

5 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Minnesota

Minnesota is a state in the midwestern part of the United States of America bordering Canada and the largest of the great lakes, Lake Superior. The state is home to more than 10000 other lakes with Lake Itasca, the primary source of the Mississippi River, being one of the lakes. The state is also home to multiple cultural landmarks like the Science Museum of Minnesota and the Walk Art Center.
Indiana StatePosted by
Visual Freedom

Best and Worst States: What is Indiana #1 at?

A U.S. state located in North America's Great Lakes region, Indiana is located in the Midwest. The state is given the nickname "Crossroads of America" as it has more interstate highway lines than other states. In addition, Indiana hosts many parks, sporting events, and fairs that residents organize.
Michigan StatePosted by
Visual Freedom

5 Best Breakfast Restaurants In Michigan

Michigan is a state in the United States Of America located in the upper midwestern part of the country right in the middle of the great lakes which makes a lot of sense since its name is derived from the Ojibwe word "mishigami" which means large water.
Illinois StatePosted by
Visual Freedom

Best and Worst State: What is Illinois good at?

Since Illinois has the reputation of being one of the best places to live in the United States, your move will not surprise anyone. Chicago, the nation's second-largest city, is Illinois' best-known landmark, but it's much more than that. Although many people would have decided after weighing both the pros and cons of living in Illinois, there might be others who need more information about the Midwestern state to make an informed decision.
Vermont StatePosted by
Visual Freedom

5 Best Burger Restaurants in Vermont

As a state dedicated to fresh, farm-to-table goods, it's no surprise that Vermont cooks up some delicious burgers. Featured on casual, down-home menus and among upscale, gourmet restaurants across the state, burgers are easy to find here in Vermont!
Posted by
Visual Freedom

5 Best Burger Restaurants in South Dakota

The burger has and always will be a quintessential part of American culture. In addition, however, the Mount Rushmore state serves up some creative culinary creations, from greasy diner burgers to expensive gourmet burgers.