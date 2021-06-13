Best and Worst State: Pros and Cons of Living in Minnesota

Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash

The early economy of Minnesota was in a constant state of upheaval because of both the Civil War and the Dakota War. In the aftermath of the railroad's arrival, immigrants established a farming economy in the area. The result was a greater number of goods available for sale, as well as improved milling practices that produced more timber.

As a result of the region's iron ore, mining became a significant contributor to Minnesota's development. Following World War II, Minnesota emerged as a center for arts and technology. The state's port cities of Two Harbors and Duluth played a significant role in the development of early computer companies.

Here are some pros that will amaze you about Minnesota:

1. There are many outdoor activities to choose from.

There are numerous opportunities to explore the Land of 10,000 Lakes. If you head north, you can access the westernmost point of the Great Lakes. The state has five national parks, over 70 state parks, and several national monuments. There are plenty of trails for hiking, biking, and trail running. In the summer, you can go climbing, and in the winter, you can go skiing. You can get out of the house by owning a boat with all that lake water available. Even if you try new ones every weekend, there are still plenty of activities to try each weekend once you start living in Minnesota, even if you try new ones every weekend.

2. The food in Minnesota is an excellent culinary experience.

Even the Smithsonian is aware of the dining options available in the Twin Cities and throughout Minnesota. Many of the dishes in the form come from different cultures, although there is a distinct Swedish influence. You’ll discover that the first food rule here is that bread is essential – particularly a good rye bread. You'll find pop-up restaurants like Union Kitchen providing an introduction to Hmong culture through the types of food they serve, such as larb, in the state that has over 100,000 Hmong refugees.

Having dinner lakeside, on the harbor, or during a quiet evening with family or friends helps warm the heart. It is a much-needed advantage for the cold Minnesota winters you will experience when living here.

Do not be all too smiles because not all states are perfect. Here are some cons to watch out for when in Minnesota:

1. Minnesota's winters will challenge you both physically and mentally.

Minnesota's winters can be brutal , even if you live in the Twin Cities. For northerners, snowfall totals are usually measured in feet, rather than inches. Usually it takes 2-3 days before you can leave your house in the wake of a storm if the plows are running full-time. Cold air can then seep in from the arctic, plunging temperatures to -20°F regularly.

In 1996, a small city named Tower in Minnesota, on the southern shore of Lake Vermillion, recorded a record low temperature of -60°F (without windchill). Walking or biking to work can be a significant challenge if you take this route.

2. Traffic can be a significant problem.

The traffic in northern Virginia is nonexistent for those who live there. The commute in the Twin Cities is better than what you'd experience in NYC or Los Angeles, but it is still far from being congestion-free. The I-94, I-394, and I-35 experience heavy traffic levels during rush hour, which can leave you stranded for several minutes. Side streets are equally as clogged as arterials, so you can't avoid them by taking them. To make sure you can make it to work on time, especially in the winter, you'll need to plan out your route carefully when you first move to Minnesota.

Bonus: Check out these amazing fun facts about Minnesota :

Minneapolis has more golfers per capita than any other city in the country. The climate-controlled Metrodome is the only facility in the country to host a Super Bowl, a World Series, and an NCAA Final Four Basketball Championship. Minnesota has 90,000 miles of shoreline, more than California, Florida, and Hawaii combined. The nation?? first Better Business Bureau was founded in Minneapolis in 1912. The first open-heart surgery and the first bone marrow transplant in the United States were done at the University of Minnesota. Bloomington and Minneapolis are the two farthest north latitude cities ever to host a World Series game. Madison is the “Lutefisk capital of the United States.” Rochester is home to the world-famous Mayo Clinic. The clinic is a significant teaching and working facility. It is known worldwide for its doctor’s expertise and the newest methods of treatment. The Bergquist cabin, built-in 1870 by John Bergquist, a Swedish immigrant, is the oldest house in Moorhead still on its original site. For many years, the world’s most giant twine ball has sat in Darwin. It weighs 17,400 pounds, is twelve feet in diameter, and was the creation of Francis A. Johnson.

