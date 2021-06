Looming over the vast and flat coastline of Rotterdam in the Netherlands, The Harbour Experience Centre by MVRDV is envisioned as an unequivocal new experience for visitors. Designed as a practical and dramatic take on what is traditionally considered an exhibition centre, it has a low cost, stripped look, visually inspired by the machinery of the port itself. There is also a visual reference to the structure’s predecessor FutureLand, a temporary information centre that opened in 2009. The main purpose of the structure is to act as an information centre with a larger, permanent exhibition illustrating the history of Europe’s largest port and will occupy three levels in the middle of the building. This exhibition space is slated to be designed by Amsterdam-based design agency, Kossmanndejong.