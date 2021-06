Illinois State Police say two men died and at least six others were injured during a multi-vehicle crash on I-80. State Police say a motorcycle crashed Saturday morning, causing a chain reaction that killed 45-year-old Edwin Torres and 57-year-old John Melvin the Second. At least six other drivers who were all part of a larger group of motorcycles sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening wounds. The cause of the crash is under investigation.