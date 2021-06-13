Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Judge Blocks New York Law Requiring Affordable Broadband

By Russell M. Angelo
melvillereview.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal decide issued a short-term injunction from a New York regulation requiring very affordable broadband. The legislation, identified as the Reasonably priced Broadband Act, was passed in April and would apply to about 7 million small-money New Yorkers. In issuing the injunction, the decide said the law would lead...

melvillereview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#New York Point#Blocks New York Law#Insider#Democrat#Medicaid#Japanese#Verge#Empire Communications#Buildout#The New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Verizon
Related
Public HealthLancaster Farming

New York State Fair Increases Capacity, Shows

The Great New York State Fair will be allowed to operate at full capacity and will have more attractions than previously expected. “This is a testament to our remarkable progress against COVID,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday. With 70% of New York adults fully vaccinated, Cuomo provided a rosier outlook...
Politicsebglaw.com

New York HERO Act Amendments Signed Into Law

On June 14, 2021, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed into law amendments (“Amendments”) to the recently enacted HERO Act (“Act”). The Act imposed significant workplace health and safety obligations on New York employers, as we previously described here. The Amendments, as we explained last week, allow the New York State Department of Labor (“NYSDOL”) more time to create the model safety standards for the airborne infectious disease exposure prevention plan (“safety plan”) portion of the Act and, importantly, grant employers more time to comply. However, the November 1, 2021, effective date regarding the workplace safety committee portion of the Act remains unchanged. The Amendments also clarify certain portions of the Act, particularly those concerning the workplace safety committees that most employers will be obligated to permit.
New York City, NY13 WHAM

$15-a-month internet law on hold in New York, judge rules

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A judge ruled on Friday that New York cannot require internet providers to offer broadband service for low-income customers for as little as $15-a-month starting next week. The low-income broadband consumers law passed in the state budget in April, and allowed the state's attorney general to...
LawGizmodo

Telecom Companies Win Injunction to Put New York's Affordable Internet Law on Hold

In a huge win for internet service providers, a federal judge on Friday granted a preliminary injunction to stall a New York law mandating affordable internet for low-income households. Lobbying groups representing AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and other telecom companies have fiercely pushed back against the legislation, known as the Affordable...
Albany, NYmynbc5.com

Judge rules against low-income broadband law

ALBANY, N.Y. — ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A judge ruled on Friday that New York cannot require internet providers to offer broadband service for low-income customers for as little as $15-a-month starting next week. The low-income broadband consumers law passed in the state budget in April and allowed the state’s...
Technologynewsbrig.com

New York’s $15 affordable internet bill goes into limbo

Internet access is, according to New York’s Eastern District Judge Dennis R. Hurley, a “modern necessity.” Unfortunately, Judge Hurley wrote those words in an injunction, filed today, to stall a piece of progressive legislation which would have mandated affordable internet availability to all living in New York State — and which would have come into effect early next week.
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

COVID-19: New York's State Of Emergency To Be Lifted

The State of Emergency put in place in New York more than a year ago is set to expire as the state continues its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that as of Thursday, June 24, the State of Emergency will be lifted as the state went from one of the COVID-19 hotbeds in the world to the lowest infection rate in the country.
Iowa StateCNN

Judge blocks Iowa abortion law requiring 24-hour waiting period

(CNN) — An Iowa law requiring women to wait 24 hours before getting an abortion was permanently blocked by a district judge on Monday. District Judge Mitchell E. Turner ruled the law was unconstitutional because it violated a 2018 decision by the Iowa Supreme Court that protects abortion rights. The law is also unconstitutional, Turner ruled, because the state legislature violated the Iowa Constitution's "single-subject rule" when it included the measure with another unrelated bill. Turner also canceled a trial for the case that was set to take place in January 2022.
Public HealthMiami Herald

New York’s COVID emergency declaration to expire Thursday, Cuomo says

NEW YORK — New York’s pandemic-related state of emergency is coming to an end, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday. Fifteen months after coronavirus first ravaged the U.S., the state’s declaration of emergency will expire Thursday, a step toward a ”post-COVID” New York, the embattled governor said during a news conference in Manhattan.
New York City, NYwesb.com

Cuomo: “The Emergency Is Over.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced this afternoon that he was going to allow the State’s COVID-19 State of Emergency to expire tomorrow. “The emergency is over. It’s a new chapter, doesn’t mean there’s not challenges for the new chapter, but the emergency is over.”. Cuomo attributed the end of...
Indiana StateRegister Citizen

Judge weighs blocking Indiana 'abortion reversal' law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge said he'll soon decide whether to block a new Indiana law that would require doctors to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions about a disputed treatment for potentially stopping the abortion process. U.S. District Judge James Patrick Hanlon in Indianapolis heard arguments Monday in a...
New York City, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Fact Check: Is Cuomo’s Daughter Getting Married in New York?

Many New Yorkers assume Gov. Cuomo's daughter is getting married this weekend in New York. As the saying goes, you know what happens when you assume... After living in a pandemic for nearly 500 days, on Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced life across New York State can finally return to normal. Cuomo confirmed 70 percent of New York adults have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and as promised lifted most of the remaining COVID restrictions.
PoliticsJezebel

Gov. Cuomo's Inner Circle Has Been Secretly Fundraising for a Former Aide Who Was Convicted of Bribery

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is currently facing numerous allegations of sexual harassment, as well as other lies and abuses of power during the pandemic, and soon he might have another charge to add to the list. Apparently, Cuomo’s inner circle has been quietly fundraising for a former aide of the governor who was convicted of bribery in 2018, reports the New York Times.
Congress & CourtsGovernment Technology

Bill Would Ban Victims’ Required Pay Back of Funds

(TNS) - After receiving federal assistance to help rebuild after Hurricane Sandy, some disaster victims were told they had gotten too much money and had to repay it. But the funds long had been spent on repairs. The U.S. House voted Tuesday to prevent the Federal Emergency Management Agency from...
Helena, MTNBCMontana

District court judge extends order blocking campus carry law

HELENA, Mont. — A district court judge extended a temporary order blocking a new law about guns on campus. This comes after a Helena judge agreed to bar the law from taking effect. In May, the Montana Board of Regents voted unanimously to ask the state Supreme Court to block...
HomelessPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Governor Cuomo Gives a Warning to New York State Residents

Last Tuesday, June 15th, most state-mandated restrictions in New York State were lifted as life gets back to looking normal around the country. Today, Governor Andrew Cuomo made a few announcements at a press conference. One of them is New York's State of Emergency, which was implemented on March 7th, 2020, will expire this Thursday. It will not be renewed.
Public Healthmynbc5.com

Gov. Cuomo: New York's pandemic state of emergency will end Thursday

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will allow a COVID-19 state of emergency to expire Thursday, more than a year after it was first announced. The governor announced the planned change during a pandemic briefing Wednesday morning. He cited increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates and declining case numbers as a driving force behind the decision.