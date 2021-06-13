Cancel
Teachers across the U.S. protest laws restricting racism lessons

Thousands of teachers and other educators held protests across the U.S. Saturday against the actions of "at least 15 Republican-led states" that aim to restrict teaching about racism in class, the Washington Post reports. Driving the news: There were demonstrations in at least 22 cities for the "Day of Action"...

