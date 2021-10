What does it mean to live in the pandemic, this unique time of history?. Entering Zadie Smith’s “Intimations,” I expected to see loss alongside love, loneliness alongside care. I didn’t just expect it: I needed it — so I could try to do the same myself. As a writer, I personally have struggled through essay upon essay to craft moments that came together, warm and heavy: to build a world that was reflective and honest and could hold everything I had been feeling over the past months. I needed to see what it means for an artist to break open the world as we know it, what it means for them to turn this moment of fear and hardship and hope over in their palms until it translates into art.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO