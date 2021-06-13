Jack Donald, 90, was called into the arms of his Lord from his home on June 7th. Born in Hazleton, PA, he was the son of the late Joshua S and Rebecca E (Steckrote) Donald. Jack graduated from Hazleton Senior High School in 1948, then Penn State University in 1955. He graduated with an associate degree in Electrical Engineering. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict as an Aviation Electronic Technician assigned to Air Transportation Squadron VR-1. As a civilian, Jack worked for Westinghouse in Baltimore, MD and Sperry Gyroscope Company in Long Island, NY, before settling in at PP&L for a 37-year run.