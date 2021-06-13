Kenneth Paul Brooks

Kenneth Paul, "Ken," "K" (Pap) Brooks, age 74 of Willow Street, passed away Wednesday, June 9th, 2021. A proud graduate of J.P. McCaskey and an alumnus of Stevens Tech, Ken was a tool and die maker by trade, a retiree that was currently a bus driver at Shultz Transportation, and the loving patriarch of his family. A simple man who knew nothing aside from selflessness, dedication, and love, Ken was an amazing husband, father, and Pap whose laugh filled a room, and whose smile could shift a storm clouded day to one filled with sunshine.