Lancaster, PA

Kenneth Paul Brooks

By Staff Writer
Lancaster Online
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenneth Paul, "Ken," "K" (Pap) Brooks, age 74 of Willow Street, passed away Wednesday, June 9th, 2021. A proud graduate of J.P. McCaskey and an alumnus of Stevens Tech, Ken was a tool and die maker by trade, a retiree that was currently a bus driver at Shultz Transportation, and the loving patriarch of his family. A simple man who knew nothing aside from selflessness, dedication, and love, Ken was an amazing husband, father, and Pap whose laugh filled a room, and whose smile could shift a storm clouded day to one filled with sunshine.

lancasteronline.com
