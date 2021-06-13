Cancel
Obituaries

Barbara Ann Landis Hoffmann

By Staff Writer
Lancaster Online
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarbara Ann Landis Hoffmann, MD, MBA, CMD, SFHM, FAAFP, CHCQM has gone to our Lord and Savior after a lengthy illness. She is survived by her husband Wayne W. Hoffmann and two sons, Christopher W. Hoffmann, Esq. of Reading and David A Hoffmann of York. Born April 18, 1959, she was the daughter of the late William B. Landis, MD and Margaret H. Landis. Surviving are three brothers William A Landis, MD, James C. Landis, and Phillip D. Landis.

