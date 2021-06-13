Barbara Ann Landis Hoffmann

Barbara Ann Magee (Carr) was born on April 15, 1949 to Lawrence and Daisy Carr in Buckeye, AZ. Barbara was the youngest of 6 children. When she was young, the family lived in a rail car as her dad was a traveling steam-shovel and crane operator for the Southern Pacific railroad. Before she was 8, Barbara lived in at least seven different towns across CA, AZ, and OR. The family finally settled in Rocklin, CA and Barbara graduated from Oakmont High School in 1967. Barbara had a high school job working for Roseville Parks and Rec at Royer Park, where she met her husband Roy Magee. The two were married and, shortly thereafter, Roy was drafted into the Army to support the Vietnam war. The couple would eventually have three children - Keith, Brian and Melissa. The pair and their growing family continued to move around due to Roy’s service and then his job at Southern Pacific before settling back in Placer County in 1980. Motherhood and family were the core of Barbara’s life. When her kids were little she was involved with Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, soccer and little league teams, she sewed clothes and baked cakes for them, and was involved with their schools as well. Barbara loved little children and elderly people and had many jobs over the years enriching the lives of both. Barbara was a talented artist and created beautiful ceramics along with her sister Mary. Unfortunately, we now know that the exposure to ceramic dust likely caused silicosis of her lungs which eventually ended her life. Barbara had five gorgeous grandchildren who were her pride and joy, and she also cared for many little rescue dogs over her lifetime who she also adored. On Sunday, May 30, 2021 Barbara passed away peacefully with her children by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers James and Robert, and sister Mary, with whom she will be delighted to be reunited once more. At her request no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to an animal rescue of your choice in her name.