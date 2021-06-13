It is with great sadness that the family of David F. Griffith announces his sudden and unexpected death on Saturday June 5th 2021 at the age of 70 years. Dave was born in Shamokin, PA to the late Marcella and Harold Griffith. He will be forever remembered by his wife, Mary of Elizabethtown, his twin sister, Diane Geib (Randy) of Manheim, his daughter, Jennifer Williams (Dave) of Hershey, and his son, Jeffrey Groff (Amanda) of Martinsburg, WV; as well as by his grandchildren, Madison, Bailey, Isaac, Evelyn, and Elliott. Dave is also survived by his nephews, Bryan Martin (Sally) of Westminster, CO and Christopher Martin (Kathryn) of Phoenixville, PA, his uncle, Jack Griffith of Mt. Carmel, PA and many cousins, friends, neighbors, and co-workers.