Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster County, PA

David F. Griffith

By Staff Writer
Lancaster Online
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is with great sadness that the family of David F. Griffith announces his sudden and unexpected death on Saturday June 5th 2021 at the age of 70 years. Dave was born in Shamokin, PA to the late Marcella and Harold Griffith. He will be forever remembered by his wife, Mary of Elizabethtown, his twin sister, Diane Geib (Randy) of Manheim, his daughter, Jennifer Williams (Dave) of Hershey, and his son, Jeffrey Groff (Amanda) of Martinsburg, WV; as well as by his grandchildren, Madison, Bailey, Isaac, Evelyn, and Elliott. Dave is also survived by his nephews, Bryan Martin (Sally) of Westminster, CO and Christopher Martin (Kathryn) of Phoenixville, PA, his uncle, Jack Griffith of Mt. Carmel, PA and many cousins, friends, neighbors, and co-workers.

lancasteronline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hershey, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Obituaries
City
Shamokin, PA
City
Madison, PA
County
Lancaster County, PA
City
Phoenixville, PA
City
Martinsburg, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Martin
Person
Jennifer Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westminster Co#Mt Carmel#The U S Navy#Pg#Penn State University#Phoebe Pharmacy#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Facebook
Related
POTUSCBS News

Biden to launch national effort to fight gun violence and violent crime

President Biden is poised to announce a series of federal actions to combat gun violence and violent crime in a speech on Wednesday, according to senior administration officials. The speech comes amid national anxiety over rising violent crime rates in many cities during the pandemic. The White House said the...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams, a former police captain, had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multicandidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.
Labor IssuesPosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court restricts union access to farmworkers

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday limited the ability of union organizers to enter the private property of growers in order to reach farmworkers in California. In a 6-3 decision, the court said unions violate the Constitution when they enter a grower's private property without paying. Two agricultural...