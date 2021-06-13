Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lititz, PA

Joan B. Eshleman

By Staff Writer
Lancaster Online
 10 days ago

A memorial service celebrating the life of Joan B. Eshleman, wife of Donald R. Eshleman, who passed away on December 11, 2020 in Lititz, will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Chapel at Brethren Village Retirement Community, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Visitation with Joan's friends and family will be held from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM immediately preceding the service. Interment in Lincoln Cemetery in Ephrata will be private. SnyderFuneralHome.com.

lancasteronline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lititz, PA
Obituaries
Ephrata, PA
Obituaries
City
Ephrata, PA
City
Lititz, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Community#Lincoln Cemetery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSCBS News

Biden to launch national effort to fight gun violence and violent crime

President Biden is poised to announce a series of federal actions to combat gun violence and violent crime in a speech on Wednesday, according to senior administration officials. The speech comes amid national anxiety over rising violent crime rates in many cities during the pandemic. The White House said the...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams, a former police captain, had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multicandidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.
Labor IssuesPosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court restricts union access to farmworkers

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday limited the ability of union organizers to enter the private property of growers in order to reach farmworkers in California. In a 6-3 decision, the court said unions violate the Constitution when they enter a grower's private property without paying. Two agricultural...