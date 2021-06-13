A memorial service celebrating the life of Joan B. Eshleman, wife of Donald R. Eshleman, who passed away on December 11, 2020 in Lititz, will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Chapel at Brethren Village Retirement Community, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Visitation with Joan's friends and family will be held from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM immediately preceding the service. Interment in Lincoln Cemetery in Ephrata will be private. SnyderFuneralHome.com.