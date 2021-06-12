Health Alert for Bernalillo County for Smoke

The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program is issuing a Health Alert due to smoke. Those with respiratory conditions in the City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County should limit outdoor activity.

Expires: 3:00 am on Sunday, June 13, 2021

People who are at higher risk for respiratory issues from smoke are also more susceptible to infection and severe health consequences from COVID-19. Exposure to smoke can aggravate severity of COVID-19 symptoms, and infection with COVID-19 can increase health impacts from smoke exposure. The risk of COVID-19 transmission remains high, and people who are vulnerable should remain at home whenever possible, especially when smoke is present.

For more information: http://www.cabq.gov/airquality/trends/health-alert-information