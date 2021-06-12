Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bernalillo County, NM

Health Alert for Bernalillo County for Smoke

Posted by 
Albuquerque, New Mexico
Albuquerque, New Mexico
 11 days ago

The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program is issuing a Health Alert due to smoke. Those with respiratory conditions in the City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County should limit outdoor activity.

The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program is issuing a Health Alert due to smoke. Those with respiratory conditions in the City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County should limit outdoor activity.

Expires: 3:00 am on Sunday, June 13, 2021

People who are at higher risk for respiratory issues from smoke are also more susceptible to infection and severe health consequences from COVID-19. Exposure to smoke can aggravate severity of COVID-19 symptoms, and infection with COVID-19 can increase health impacts from smoke exposure. The risk of COVID-19 transmission remains high, and people who are vulnerable should remain at home whenever possible, especially when smoke is present.

For more information: http://www.cabq.gov/airquality/trends/health-alert-information

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico

542
Followers
288
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque , with a population of 1,171,991 as of 2016. The CSA constitutes the southernmost point of the Southern Rocky Mountain Front megalopolis, including other major Rocky Mountain region cities such as Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Denver, Colorado, with a population of 5,467,633 according to the 2010 United States Census.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bernalillo County, NM
Bernalillo County, NM
Government
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
Albuquerque, NM
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Albuquerque, New Mexico

One ABQ Today: Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Residential trash and recycling collection is on a regular schedule. Wednesday customers should leave their bins at the curb no later than 7 a.m. Buses are running on a modified weekday schedule due to COVID-19. View routes & schedules. Events. Summer Evening Tours are back at the BioPark! Join us...
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Albuquerque, New Mexico

One ABQ Today: Monday, June 21, 2021

Residential trash and recycling collection is on a regular schedule. Monday customers should leave their bins at the curb no later than 7 a.m. Buses are running on a modified weekday schedule due to COVID-19. View routes & schedules. Events. Join the Northwest Area Command for Coffee with a Cop...
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Albuquerque, New Mexico

One ABQ Today: Friday, June 18, 2021

Residential trash and recycling collection is on a regular schedule. Friday customers should leave their bins at the curb no later than 7 a.m. Buses are running on a modified weekday schedule due to COVID-19. View routes & schedules. Events. Join us starting today for a Juneteenth Celebration from Friday,...
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Albuquerque, New Mexico

Mayor Keller: Fireworks and Summerfest Return to the Duke City

Today, Mayor Tim Keller announced the return of fireworks and spectators for a July 4th event at Balloon Fiesta Park. The Mayor and City leaders also announced plans to bring Summerfest celebrations back to neighborhoods around the city, public health orders permitting. Last year, the City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County partnered to bring Independence Day fireworks displays to each quadrant of the metro area—a move that gave people a chance to watch from home wherever they live and avoid congregating. These displays were so popular, that the City and County will once again be launching fireworks across the metro. All displays will be set to music and broadcast on AM and FM radio.
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Albuquerque, New Mexico

City Begins Exploring Vision Zero’s Mobile Speed Enforcement Recommendation

As part of its effort to improve road safety in the metro and equitably reduce the alarming numbers of traffic related fatalities and injuries, after months of community engagement, Vision Zero recommended that the City of Albuquerque explore mobile speed enforcement options. Today, Mayor Tim Keller with Councilor Brook Bassan, Councilor Klarissa Peña, Councilor Lan Sena, family members of speeding victim Erika Chavez, Vision Zero Coordinator Terra Reed, Managing City Attorney of Policy Jazmin Irazoqui-Ruiz, and community leaders began that process. Participants invited the entire Albuquerque community to weigh in to shape policymaking on reducing speeding fatalities.
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Albuquerque, New Mexico

Juneteenth is Back at Civic Plaza This Year

ALBUQUERQUE — This year Juneteenth is back at Civic Plaza with a three-day event. With the theme Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), this year’s Juneteenth will celebrate Black-owned businesses, artisans, vendors, performers, and more during June 18-20. Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day and Black Independence Day, was first celebrated in 1866 in the state of Texas. View event highlights, musical acts, livestreams and more at www.nmjuneteenth.com.
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Albuquerque, New Mexico

One ABQ Today: Thursday, June 17, 2021

Residential trash and recycling collection is on a regular schedule. Thursday customers should leave their bins at the curb no later than 7 a.m. Buses are running on a modified weekday schedule due to COVID-19. View routes & schedules. Events. Join us starting tomorrow for a Juneteenth Celebration from Friday,...
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Albuquerque, New Mexico

One ABQ Today: Saturday, June 12, 2021

Residential trash & recycling collection does not take place this weekend. Buses are running on a modified Saturday schedule due to COVID-19. View routes & schedules. Join the Open Space Visitor Center in celebrating pollinators from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. today! Virtually all of the world’s seed plants need to be pollinated. The 2021 Pollinator Celebration will include several workshops and family activities. Learn more about the 2021 Pollination Celebration at the Open Space Visitor Center!
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Albuquerque, New Mexico

Notice of Proposed Rulemaking

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE CITY OF ALBUQUERQUE LABOR MANAGEMENT RELATIONS BOARD (BOARD) is considering amending the New Mexico Public Employee Labor Relations Board’s procedural rules in Parts 1-3 of Title 11 Chapter 21 NMAC (Proposed Rules), adopted by the Board on April 13, 2021, to conform with amendments to the City of Albuquerque Labor-Management Relations Ordinance, §§ 3-2-1 et seq. R.O.A. 1994, and changes required by the State of New Mexico Public Employees Labor Relations Board pursuant to § 10-7E-10 NMSA 1978 of the New Mexico Public Employee Bargaining Act, §§10-7E-1 et. seq. NMSA 1978. The Board will conduct a virtual public meeting to receive public comment on its proposal on June 21, 2021, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, via Zoom. Except for any portion of the meeting that may be closed by the Board pursuant to the provision of the New Mexico Open Meetings Act, the meeting will be open to the public.
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Albuquerque, New Mexico

City Backs Bueno Foods and Affordable Solar Economic Development Projects

City of Albuquerque Economic Development Department (EDD) projects supporting Bueno Foods and Affordable Solar in Albuquerque are proceeding after passing unanimously at today’s City Council meeting. The Bueno Foods project includes Industrial Revenue Bonds (IRBs) and Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) funds. The Affordable Solar project includes IRBs and LEDA funding.
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Albuquerque, New Mexico

City of Albuquerque Expands ‘Job Training Albuquerque’ with New UNM and WESST Partnerships

Job Training Albuquerque (JTA), the City of Albuquerque’s workforce development program developed by Mayor Tim Keller’s administration, is expanding its course listings this summer, now offering high-demand skills training through The University of New Mexico’s Anderson School of Management and WESST, a nonprofit that supports entrepreneurs in New Mexico. Launched...
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Albuquerque, New Mexico

Mayor Keller Signs 2022 Recovery Budget and Albuquerque Rescue Plan, Authorizing $1.26 Billion in Operating and Stimulus Funding

Today, Mayor Tim Keller signed the $1.2 billion FY22 Operating Budget, fully funding top city priorities without raising taxes, and the Albuquerque Rescue Plan which allocates an additional $59.8 million in the first phase of federal recovery funding. Mayor Keller was joined by City Council President Cynthia Borrego and Committee of the Whole Chair, Councilor Klarissa Peña.
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Albuquerque, New Mexico

One ABQ Today: Sunday, May 30, 2021

Residential trash & recycling collection does not take place this weekend.The City will collect trash, recycling, and large items on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021. Buses are running on a modified Sunday schedule due to COVID-19. View routes & schedules. Events. In observance of Memorial Day, some City offices...
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Albuquerque, New Mexico

Give your input to the City

Next week, there are some big issues coming up at City Hall. We’d like to get your thoughts on adult-use cannabis and a proposed Gas Tax increase if you have a moment. City Government wants to hear from you on these important issues. Please complete this short poll (estimated completion time 3 minutes) and provide valuable input to City leaders.
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Albuquerque, New Mexico

APD Holds Gun Buy Back Event

The Albuquerque Police Department hosted a Gun Buy Back event on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Albuquerque Police Crime Lab. City Council President Cynthia Borrego and Councilor Lan Sena helped sponsor the event and attended the crime prevention event. The Gun Buy Back is designated to reduce the number...