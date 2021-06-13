Cancel
Lancaster, PA

Carol Jane Burrows Wenger 1934-2021

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a reminder, the memorial service for Carol Burrows Wenger, who passed away on February 1, 2021, will be held on Saturday, June 26th at Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 East Roseville Road in Lancaster. The family will receive guests from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., the memorial service will start at 11:00, and an outdoor luncheon will be held at noon. Carol was the wife of James O Wenger and the mother of Susan Sarginger (m. Richard), Michael Wenger (m. Amber), MaryLou Nelson (m. Timothy), and the late Thomas Wenger. She was also the proud grandmother of seven and the great-grandmother of four. We invite her family and friends to share in her life celebration, but please be sure to wear a mask. The service will also be available to livestream at www.youtube.com/c/highlandpresbyterian.

