Linda Fulford, 70, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021 with her family around her. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Erna (Graybill) Kiehl. A 1968 graduate of Columbia High School, she was employed at St. Anne's Retirement home for 25 years as a licensed practical nurse. She was an avid bingo player and loved arts and crafts. She enjoyed scratch off lottery tickets her sisters would bring her.