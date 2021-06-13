A Celebration of Life Service is planned for Maria T Ferguson, who met her Heavenly Father on March 28, 2020. On Saturday, June 19, 2021, Maria's family will receive guests from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, followed by the service at 11:00 AM. The Rev. Daniel M. Yeiser will officiate the service at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 500 Pearl Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Please use 5th Street church entrance. Off-street parking is available at Wheatland Middle School (on 5th street cross over West End Ave).