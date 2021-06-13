Cancel
Lancaster, PA

John Francis Herbert III

By Staff Writer
Lancaster Online
 10 days ago

John Francis Herbert III, "Jack" 86, of Baltimore passed away June 11 at his Lancaster residence. Known as the "real Jack Herbert" he worked for the Federal Government for 30 years as District Counsel for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Baltimore, but his proudest moments were spending time with family. He was the beloved husband of the late Diane Deland Herbert; devoted father of John F. Herbert IV, and Robert A. Herbert; cherished grandfather of Emma Herbert, Benjamin Herbert, Matthew Herbert, and Abigail Herbert.

lancasteronline.com
Lancaster, PA
Baltimore, MD
Lancaster, PA
Govans, MD
