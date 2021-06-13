Transportation experts share insights on Bryan-College Station traffic data, projects

Cyclists with Texas 4000 out of Austin stopped in Bryan and College Station Monday night. Over the course of 70 days, the cyclists, who are all current students or recent graduates of the University of Texas at Austin, will pedal more than 4,000 miles. The cyclists who traveled through the Brazos Valley are on a new Smoky Mountains route, which was added to the Sierra, Rockies and Ozarks routes this year. The cyclists typically would travel from Austin to Anchorage, Alaska, but with the Canadian border still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 4,000 miles will be done entirely in the contiguous United States. The Smoky Mountains route began in Austin Saturday and will travel through the Midwest to Michigan and then down the East Coast before ending in Austin in August. The program serves to raise awareness for cancer screenings and prevention and raise money for cancer research and support services.