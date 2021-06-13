Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Waterslide Decals For Wingding Keycaps

By Kristina Panos
hackaday.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe know this feeling all too well [YOHON!] spent $340 building, lubing, and filming a custom keyboard and it still wasn’t perfect until they got the keycaps sorted. They bought blank ‘caps because they’re awesome, but also because they wanted to make their own custom ‘caps for all those painstakingly lubed and filmed Gateron yellows. At first [YOHON!] thought about doing it DIY dye-sublimation style with a hair straightener and polyimide tape, but that is too permanent of a method. Instead, [YOHON!] wanted room to experiment, make changes, and make mistakes.

hackaday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decals#Volcano#Skeleton#Sublimation#Polyimide#Yohon#Kbd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Beauty & Fashionathriftymom.com

4th of July nail decals

Enough for your requirement: you will get a total of 16 sheets of 4th of July nail sticker decals in 8 different styles, 2 sheets of each style, enough quantity for your different decoration use and you can share them with your friends and family members. Independence Day design: the...
Electronicshackaday.com

Teardown: Franz Crystal Metronome

I wish I could tell you that there’s some complex decision tree at play when I select a piece of hardware to take apart for this series, but ultimately it boils down two just two factors: either the gadget was something I was personally interested in, or it was cheap. An ideal candidate would check both boxes, but that’s not always the case. This time around however, I can confidently say our subject doesn’t fall into either category.
TechnologyPosted by
GeekyGadgets

HyperDrum portable, electronic drum kit

If you would like to play the drums, but don’t have the space for a full drum kit you may be interested in a new portable electronic virtual drum kit launched via Kickstarter this month. The HyperDrum features a set of drumsticks designed to provide an instant immersive drumming experience at an affordable price. Connect your headphones and practice your drumming without disturbing other members of your family or household. “You can easily take HyperDrum with you in your hands, pockets or in your backpack. Fast draw your sticks and dive into the ultimately immersive drumming environment right away when the inspiration hits you.”
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

SteelSeries PrismCaps, universal Pudding style keycaps unveiled

SteelSeries has introduced its new PrismCaps this week making them available to purchase throughout the United States priced at $29.99 or €34.99 depending on your location and available in United States, United Kingdom and Nordic layouts. The new line of PrismCaps are designed to provide gamers with the ultimate option to upgrade and enhance the gaming experience through their keyboards, explains SteelSeries in today’s press release.
Technologygeekhack.org

How did you start making keycap?

It was a summer night, when I just came home after work, tired and lost. My job was a dream of many people. I went to fancy offices, wore nice clothes and worked with top clients only. However, it was not happy and colorful as it looks like. The thought...
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Raspberry Pi synthesizer created using a Commodore 64

Raspberry and Commodore 64 enthusiasts may be interested in new Raspberry Pi synthesizer project published to the official Raspberry Pi blog this week, which combines a Raspberry Pi for and Commodore 64 to create a unique synthesizer aptly named the Synth6581. The project has been created by Simon Martin the...
Electronicsadafruit.com

NEW PRODUCTS – DSA Keycaps for MX Compatible Switches in Various Colors

NEW PRODUCTS – DSA Keycaps for MX Compatible Switches in Various Colors. Dress up your mechanical keys in your favorite colors, with a wide selection of stylish DSA key caps. Here is a 10 pack of Adafruit black DSA keycaps for your next mechanical keyboard or NeoKey project. Snap ’em onto any Cherry MX or compatible switch to turn your Feather or breakout into the lil’est macro keypad.
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

German Shepherd Dancing to "Low" Will Forever Be Internet Gold

Sometimes, German Shepherds really just need to get their ear dances on. German Shepherds aren't just service dogs, working dogs, rescue dogs, or guard dogs. A four-year-old German Shepherd, named Jaxson, from Marion, Indiana, is the star of a video where he "dances" to Flo Rida's "Low." In reality, dancing might be a bit of an overstatement. It's pretty much all ear movement, but you have to admit, for a German Shepherd, he has a good sense of rhythm. Or, as some speculators say, his mom was helping and can be seen behind him in the car. The people who feel the need to debunk this video don't seem to know how to just relax and enjoy themselves for 40 seconds.
Computershackaday.com

Arduino Nano Memory Upgrade With No Soldering

Ok, we’ll come clean. [Design Build Destroy] didn’t really add any memory to his Arduino Nano. But he did get about 1.5K more program space when compared to the stock setup. The trick? On some Nano boards and clones, the bootloader is set to use a large block of reserved memory, but Optiboot only requires a fraction of that reserved memory. By reprogramming the bootloader and changing the configuration fuses, you can reclaim that unused memory.
Birch Bay, WAkpug1170.com

Birch Bay Waterslides to Show Drive-In Movies

BIRCH BAY, Wash. – Drive-In movies are making a splash at the Birch Bay Water Slides all summer long starting this Friday, June 18th. Organized by the Birch Bay Chamber of Commerce, “Dive-In” Movies will begin showing every Friday at 9:30pm through September 17th. Admission in $20 per vehicle and...
Bicyclesgadgetify.com

Peloton Bike Honeywell HT-900 Fan Mount

The Peloton Bike is more than capable of giving you a good workout indoors. In order to stay cool, you may want to use a fan near your bike. This Peloton Bike Honeywell HT900 fan mount can help. It has a stainless steel construction and lets you attach a powerful fan to your bike to make your rides more comfortable.
Birch Bay, WAthenorthernlight.com

Splash into summer at Birch Bay Waterslides June 30

After a year-long hiatus, Birch Bay Waterslides will splash into summer with a grand opening set Wednesday, June 30. The Birch Bay business, at 4874 Birch Bay-Lynden Road, is returning for loyal patrons to slip and slide down the waterpark’s eight chutes. The 38-year-old park also has a kiddie pool, activity pool, hot tub, gift shop and food area. The Drop slide, a vertical 60-foot chute, will not operate this.
ComputersRaspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi Ri

While we love our Raspberry Pi 400, we find ourselves using a regular Raspberry Pi for electronics projects, so we’re never too far away from the GPIO pins. Elijah Horland, a young maker who you may know from MythBusters Jr., came up with a clever solution for just this purpose: “It’s an ‘underpinned’ clip-on breadboard for Raspberry Pi 400, sort of a pin-pad for the keyboard form factor,” says Elijah.
CarsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

TechArt GTstreet R has 789 horsepower

TechArt have taken the Porsche 911 Turbo S and given it 789 horsepower, plus a large wing and a range of other upgrades, the car is called the TechArt GTstreet R. The car is based on the 992 version of the Porsche 911. The company has been producing the GT...
technabob.com

Clear Resin Moon and Mars Keycaps: The Eagle Has Landed (on Your Desktop)

To celebrate some of humanity’s greatest achievements in space exploration (and sell some cool keycaps in the process), these are Moon Keys. Compatible with Cherry MX switches and clones, the keycaps are available in five varieties: a 1u Eagle Has Landed, Lunar Lander, and Curiosity Rover ($49), and 1.75u Eagle Has Landed ($52), and 2.25u Curiosity Rover ($58). You know, I was just thinking my keyboard could use more of a space theme.
Computershackaday.com

Microscopy Hack Chat With Zachary Tong

Join us on Wednesday, June 23 at noon Pacific for the Microscopy Hack Chat with Zachary Tong!. There was a time when electronics was very much a hobby that existed in the macroscopic world. Vacuum tubes, wire-wound resistors, and big capacitors were all mounted on terminal strips and mounted in a heavy chassis or enclosure, and interfacing with everything from components to tools was more an exercise in gross motor skills than fine. Even as we started to shrink components down to silicon chips, the packages we put them in were still large enough to handle and see easily. It’s only comparatively recently that everything has started to push the ludicrous end of the scale, with components and processes suitable only for microscopic manipulation, but that’s pretty much where we are now, and things are only likely to get smaller as time goes on.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Princess Anne dazzles in form-fitting pencil skirt and the classiest of accessories

Princess Anne looked incredible on Tuesday morning as she headed to the National Memorial Arboretum, in Alrewas, Staffordshire, to commemorate the centenary of the Wrens. Looking as stylish and as poised as ever, the Queen's daughter stunned onlookers in a fabulous navy blue pencil skirt, which she teamed with a smart jacket, black boots and a delightful silk neck-tie. With her hair piled high in a lovely bouffant style, she looked amazing for the special event.
Computershackaday.com

A Laser Display Board Of Your Very Own

There are some times when an awesome project comes into your feed, but a language barrier intervenes as you try to follow its creator’s description. [Kanti Sharma]’s laser display appears to be a fantastic piece of work, but YouTube’s automatic translations in the video below make so little sense as to leave us Anglophones none the wiser as to what he’s saying. The principle comes across without need for translation though: he’s taken a laser diode module and is using it to create a vector scan by mounting it in the middle of a set of coils driven through beefy FETs by an Arduino. It’s an electromagnetic take on the same principle used in a CRT vector displays such as the famous Vectrex console, with the beam of electrons replaced with laser light.