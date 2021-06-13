Brokerages Expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will announce earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.91) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.44). bluebird bio posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 775%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.