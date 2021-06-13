Cancel
Brokerages Expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

By Rob Hiaasen
Wall Street analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings. StarTek posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

