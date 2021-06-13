Cancel
Major Drilling Group International (MDI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

By Rob Hiaasen
rivertonroll.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 14th. Analysts expect Major Drilling Group International to post earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter. MDI opened at C$10.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving...

rivertonroll.com
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. CURO Group also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.250-0.300 EPS. Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO...
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Raymond James Boosts North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target to C$24.00

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NOA. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$16.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQX. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinox Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
StocksWKRB News

Insider Selling: The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) Senior Officer Sells 14,562 Shares of Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Michael Verhoeve sold 14,562 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.93, for a total transaction of C$1,178,502.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$323,720.
Financial Reportswatchlistnews.com

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.63 million-39.68 million. Shares of NASDAQ UK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.24. 208,190 shares of the company’s...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-3.800 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $87.89 million-92.52 million. NASDAQ:TEDU traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.92. 2,053,376 shares of the company’s stock...
Stockstickerreport.com

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at Scotiabank

ALA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on AltaGas to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.43.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Forestar Group, Inc. formerly known as Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. operates in two business segments: real estate and natural resources. The real estate segment owns directly or through ventures real estate. The natural resources segment manages acres of oil and gas mineral interests. In addition, the company also sells wood fiber from its land primarily located in Georgia, and leases land for recreational uses. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$17.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$13.15 and a twelve month high of C$20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.50.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,398 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Associated British Foods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.89.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings. Frank’s International posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Herman Miller (MLHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 28th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link. MLHR stock opened at $44.53 on Monday. Herman Miller has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

LiveXLive Media (LIVX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link. Shares...
Financial ReportsWKRB News

National Bank Financial Increases EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Price Target to $7.50

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a tender rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a tender rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut EXFO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXFO currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.04.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.