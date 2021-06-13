Major Drilling Group International (MDI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ALA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on AltaGas to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.43.