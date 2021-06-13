Savannah Sleevar: Some adults show students don't matter
I am no stranger to a contentious District 87 board meeting. Between staff turnover and weighty budget decisions, these gatherings inherently create tension. After all, maintaining the livelihood of students is imperative. In contrast to this student-centric ideal, however, to learn from my friends who attended the June 9 meeting that they were harassed by local adults was devastating. Therefore, I write this both in defense of critical race theory-inspired practices and in defense of my friends.www.pantagraph.com