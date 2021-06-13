Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €55.00 by Credit Suisse Group

By Michael Baxter
rivertonroll.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other equities analysts have also recently commented on SHL. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €51.48 ($60.56).

rivertonroll.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Suisse Group#Shl#Etr#Suisse#Shl#Nord Lb#Ubs Group#Independent Research#Barclays#Siemens Healthineers Ag#Imaging Diagnostics#Advanced Therapies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Credit Suisse
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Deutsche Bank
Related
Marketstickerreport.com

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howden Joinery Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy.
Marketstickerreport.com

Sei Investments Co. Sells 593,567 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 593,567 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Businessmayfieldrecorder.com

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €40.00 by Warburg Research

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Evotec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Evotec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €47.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.37 ($40.44).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CNTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centogene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.
MarketsWKRB News

VAT Group’s (VACNY) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VACNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. VAT Group has an average rating of Hold.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.20.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $36.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.28.
Stockstickerreport.com

Credit Suisse Group Raises SThree (LON:STEM) Price Target to GBX 495

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on shares of SThree in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of SThree in a research note on Monday, June 14th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) PT Raised to GBX 750 at Credit Suisse Group

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Walters from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. LON:RWA opened at GBX 714 ($9.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving...
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Credit Suisse Group Cuts Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Price Target to $14.00

CNTG has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centogene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 9,200 by UBS Group

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,924.67 ($116.60).
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) PT Set at €16.70 by Barclays

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on G. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.59) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.99 ($19.99).
Marketstickerreport.com

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Earns “Sell” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.
Stockstickerreport.com

Analysts Set salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) PT at $275.13

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, twenty-six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $275.13.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) PT Raised to GBX 930

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Shares of DSCV stock opened at GBX 877 ($11.46) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £784.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94. discoverIE Group has a twelve month low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 773.02.