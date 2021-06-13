Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €55.00 by Credit Suisse Group
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SHL. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €51.48 ($60.56).rivertonroll.com