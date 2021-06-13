Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €55.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.28.