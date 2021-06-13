Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share
Analysts expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay's earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.17. Repay reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.