Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

By Rob Hiaasen
rivertonroll.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnalysts expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.17. Repay reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

rivertonroll.com
