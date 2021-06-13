Zacks: Brokerages Expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to report earnings of $11.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $9.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $12.00. Cable One posted earnings per share of $10.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.