Zacks: Brokerages Expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share
Analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) will report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potbelly’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.29). Potbelly posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.rivertonroll.com