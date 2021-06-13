Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

By Rob Hiaasen
rivertonroll.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnalysts forecast that Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) will report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potbelly’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.29). Potbelly posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

rivertonroll.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pbpb#Earnings Per Share#Potbelly Co#Pbpb#Eps#The Thomson Reuters#Zacks Investment Research#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#Walleye Trading Llc#Northern Trust Corp Now#Walleye Capital Llc#2 93
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $1.02. Zoetis posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$11.09 EPS Expected for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to report earnings of $11.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $9.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $12.00. Cable One posted earnings per share of $10.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Solstein Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 27,054 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. FMR LLC...
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Brokerages Anticipate Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Post -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to report ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to post sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Insperity posted sales of $993.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

$182.25 Million in Sales Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will report sales of $182.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.10 million to $182.40 million. Unifi reported sales of $86.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. Independence Realty Trust also posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Billion

Equities analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to post sales of $3.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.45 billion. Corning reported sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

-$0.24 EPS Expected for Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings. Eyenovia posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$33.03 Million in Sales Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will post $33.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.90 million and the highest is $34.30 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $38.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Boston, MAslatersentinel.com

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “. Shares...
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

$1.09 Million in Sales Expected for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will announce $1.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $550,000.00. Oncternal Therapeutics posted sales of $620,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,649,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of A10 Networks worth $54,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). Akoustis Technologies posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.41. Byline Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

$247.19 Million in Sales Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will announce sales of $247.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $247.25 million and the lowest is $247.13 million. Commercial Vehicle Group posted sales of $126.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.46 Million

Equities analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to announce $309.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $285.24 million and the highest is $333.67 million. Spire reported sales of $321.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

$840,000.00 in Sales Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to post $840,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $890,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $810,000.00. Novan posted sales of $1.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.