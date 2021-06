Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 466.43 ($6.09).