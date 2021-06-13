Cancel
Polymath Price Tops $0.21 (POLY)

By Maria Luz-Campos
rivertonroll.com
 10 days ago

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. In the last week, Polymath has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $129.30 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

rivertonroll.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
