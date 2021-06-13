Automata Network Market Capitalization Hits $107.04 Million (ATA)
Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. During the last week, Automata Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $107.04 million and $29.79 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001776 BTC on exchanges.rivertonroll.com