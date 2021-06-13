CACHE Gold (CGT) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.72 Million
CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $66,303.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CACHE Gold coin can now be bought for $59.66 or 0.00170561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CACHE Gold has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.rivertonroll.com