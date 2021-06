Keep a close track of the following tickers. These are the top movers on Tuesday till Mid-Day trade. Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) is one of the biggest gainers on Tuesday till Mid-Day trade, as the stock gained 5.77% and is currently trading at $2.75 as of 3:19 PM. Today, the stock saw more than 165 K shares exchanged which is way higher compared to its average volume of 62 K shares. The stock opened at $2.64 and moved within a range of $2.63 – $2.78. The stock has gained 21.68% over the last month and 17.52% in 2021.