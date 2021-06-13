Cancel
NuBits Market Capitalization Achieves $4.50 Million (USNBT)

By Maria Luz-Campos
rivertonroll.com
 10 days ago

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000046 BTC. Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003270 BTC. Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000252 BTC. THECASH (TCH)...

rivertonroll.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Elysian Reaches Market Cap of $173,997.59 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Elysian has a market capitalization of $173,997.59 and $859,966.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar.
Stockswatchlistnews.com

BitMart Token (BMX) Market Cap Reaches $23.58 Million

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. BitMart Token has a total market cap of $23.58 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitMart Token has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. One BitMart Token coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Phoenix Global (PHB) Price Hits $0.0058

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Phoenix Global has a total market cap of $20.78 million and $715,898.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar. One Phoenix Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Injective Protocol (INJ) Hits Market Cap of $161.78 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $161.78 million and approximately $33.21 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.89 or 0.00017250 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BLOC.MONEY Market Cap Reaches $241,108.99 (BLOC)

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, BLOC.MONEY has traded up 90% against the US dollar. One BLOC.MONEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. BLOC.MONEY has a total market cap of $241,108.99 and approximately $5,931.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ECOSC (ECU) Hits Market Cap of $8,619.81

ECOSC (CURRENCY:ECU) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One ECOSC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ECOSC has traded down 88.9% against the dollar. ECOSC has a total market capitalization of $8,619.81 and approximately $873.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Power Ledger (POWR) Market Cap Achieves $52.96 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded down 40.6% against the dollar. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $52.96 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BMO Capital Markets Raises Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$59.00

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.93.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

VestChain (VEST) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.61 Million

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, VestChain has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. VestChain has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and $3.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VestChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BITTUP Market Cap Reaches $417,691.53 (BTU)

BITTUP (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. BITTUP has a total market capitalization of $417,691.53 and $107.00 worth of BITTUP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BITTUP has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One BITTUP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0778 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ETHA Lend (ETHA) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.48 Million

ETHA Lend (CURRENCY:ETHA) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. ETHA Lend has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHA Lend coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ETHA Lend has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar.
StocksWKRB News

Arweave (AR) Market Capitalization Tops $456.92 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $13.68 or 0.00043026 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $456.92 million and approximately $22.67 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $38.81 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.81 or 0.00118423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $679.74 million and approximately $44.53 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Ontology (ONT) Market Capitalization Achieves $553.94 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Ontology has a total market cap of $553.94 million and $177.15 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ontology has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

USDx stablecoin (USDX) Market Cap Reaches $7.07 Million

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. One USDx stablecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. USDx stablecoin has a total market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

GCN Coin Reaches Market Cap of $58,223.34 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 49.8% against the US dollar. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $58,223.34 and approximately $14.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Einsteinium (EMC2) Market Cap Reaches $8.12 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 23.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $8.12 million and $150,626.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 62.9% against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

FintruX Network (FTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.00 Million

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $3,389.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stockstickerreport.com

Verasity (VRA) Market Capitalization Achieves $48.50 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $48.50 million and $20.78 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Apollo Currency (APL) Hits Market Cap of $62.96 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $62.96 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.