NuBits Market Capitalization Achieves $4.50 Million (USNBT)

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.93.