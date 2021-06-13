Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) PT Set at €16.70 by Barclays
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on G. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.59) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.99 ($19.99).rivertonroll.com