LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €750.00 by Jefferies Financial Group
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €667.00 ($784.71) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €635.00 ($747.06) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €640.00 ($752.94) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €660.00 ($776.47) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €695.00 ($817.65) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €643.18 ($756.68).rivertonroll.com