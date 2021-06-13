Cancel
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €750.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

By William Tyler
rivertonroll.com
 10 days ago

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €667.00 ($784.71) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €635.00 ($747.06) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €640.00 ($752.94) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €660.00 ($776.47) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €695.00 ($817.65) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €643.18 ($756.68).

rivertonroll.com
Business

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTLCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded British Land from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.
Business

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Upgraded to "Overweight" by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LDSCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Land Securities Group has an average rating of Buy.
Business

BNP Paribas Upgrades Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) to "Outperform"

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Wacker Chemie to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Financial Reports

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Associated British Foods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.89.
Stocks

Bp Plc Trims Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Bp Plc cut its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Business

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Markets

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold.
Business

Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton inks strategic AI partnership with Google Cloud

Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) has partnered with Google Cloud to develop new cloud-based artificial intelligence capabilities. Google Cloud will work alongside the luxury brand to create personalized customer experiences and launch a data and AI academy in Paris. “Together, we can help drive the future of customer experience in the luxury industry,” Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said.
Stocks

Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €110.00 Price Target

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €124.70 ($146.71).
Stocks

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

NTCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natura &Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Natura &Co from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.
Financial Reports

Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited's FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.79.
Stocks

Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
Stocks

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Downgraded to "Neutral" at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Stocks

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Given "Buy" Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

AINV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apollo Investment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.92.
Financial Reports

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €55.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SHL. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €51.48 ($60.56).
Financial Reports

FY2021 Earnings Estimate for UniCredit S.p.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for UniCredit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UniCredit’s FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.
Stocks

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

PGPHF has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Partners Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Stocks

IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 38,104 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,104 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reports

FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Randstad in a report released on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Randstad’s FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.