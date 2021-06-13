Cancel
San Diego, CA

Police Find Elderly Man with Alzheimer’s Who Went Missing in Pacific Beach

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 10 days ago
Frederick Christlieb, 79. Photo credit: @SanDiegoPD, via Twitter

Police asked for the public’s assistance to find an elderly man suffering from Alzheimer’s disease who went missing Saturday in Pacific Beach.

They later found Frederick Christlieb, 79, but did not release any details about the circumstances.

He had last been seen about 2:30 p.m. in the area of 4200 Ingraham St., according to the San Diego police.

Christlieb is white. He stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes, police reported.

He was last seen wearing a blue Air Force baseball cap, blue-striped shirt, black pants and was carrying a black cloth bag.

Updated 10:35 p.m. June 12, 2021

