LETTER: Parents show no respect for students at District 87 meeting

Let me paint you a picture. It’s been a long day of listening to the procedure of a board meeting, which got longer as public comment began. You see people that you call your friends get shouted at and harassed, but you still decide to go up and speak. You start to get harassed during your speech to the point where you can’t even find the words to say anymore. Then, all of a sudden, a woman twice your age places a piece of paper in front of you and says, “I’m just giving you talking points,” as she walks away with a smug smile.