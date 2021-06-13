CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina Jolie Arrives At Ex-Husband Jonny Lee Miller's Apartment With A Bottle Of Wine Days After Losing In Court To Brad Pitt

By Ryan Naumann
Radar Online.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleAngelina Jolie is really living her best life for her 46th birthday and took a late-night visit to her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller's apartment for a private hang-out session. The 46-year-old was photographed arriving at her Miller's apartment in Brooklyn on Friday. She showed up to the pad with a long...

HollywoodLife

How Brad Pitt Feels About His Kids’ Potential COVID Exposure At Angelina Jolie’s Film Premiere

Angelina hit the red carpet for her film, ‘Eternals’, on Oct. 18, and in the process, potentially exposed her children to COVID-19. From their messy divorce to their complicated custody battle Brad Pitt, 57, and Angelina Jolie, 46, can’t seem to see eye to eye. And now, the actress may have unknowingly exposed their children to COVID-19. But even though we’ve learned that the Fight Club actor is concerned about the kids, we’re also hearing that he’s not blaming his ex for the potential incident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wmleader.com

Angelina Jolie ‘Making Up For Lost Time’ With New Dating Life Years After Brad Pitt Split!

Sounds like Angelina Jolie is putting herself back out there once again!. The 46-year-old actress has been single for a little while now — technically since April 2019 when her divorce from Brad Pitt was made legally official but really since way back in September 2016 when they broke up. But it’s only been recently that the A-lister is moving forward in love.
Jonny Lee Miller
Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie
Lee Miller
HollywoodLife

Zahara Jolie-Pitt Wears Mom Angelina’s 2014 Elie Saab Couture Oscars Dress At ‘Eternals’ Premiere

Zahara Jolie-Pitt stood out at the ‘Eternals’ premiere in Los Angeles, taking after mom Angelina Jolie in the actress’ former Elie Saab haute couture gown. Like mother like daughter! Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, sparkled at the Eternals world premiere on Monday, Oct. 18 in an Elie Saab couture gown — the one once worn by mom, Angelina Jolie, 46, at the 2014 Oscars! For the event, which debuted the latest Marvel flick in Los Angeles, Zahara showed up in the fabulous gown with her mother plus four other siblings, Maddox, 19, Shiloh, 15, Vivienne, 13, and Knox, 13, whom mom Angelina shares with ex Brad Pitt, 57.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wonderwall.com

Where Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie stand after his new custody battle loss, more news

Brad Pitt's custody appeal denied: Where that leaves Brangelina's court drama. On Oct. 27, the California Supreme Court denied Brad Pitt's appeal in his ongoing custody case with Angelina Jolie, from whom he split more than five years ago. Brad — who wants joint custody of the five children under 18 he shares with Angelina — had petitioned for a review of a ruling that disqualified the private judge who handled their case for years. Some backstory: The disqualification came after Angelina's attorneys argued that Judge John W. Ouderkirk had not disclosed business relationships he had with Brad's lawyers. Brad's legal team, meanwhile, claimed Angelina's side knew of those relationships but failed to protest until it behoved them to do so. Brad was given 50/50 joint legal and physical custody in May 2021, and while Angelina's first stab at getting a new judge failed, an appeals court approved her request over the summer … leading Brad to ask for a review from the state Supreme Court. Now, as ABC News points out, the two could now find themselves back at square one. "Ms. Jolie is focused on her family and pleased that her children's wellbeing will not be guided by unethical behavior," her attorney told ABC. A rep for Brad said the latest ruling "does not change the extraordinary amount of factual evidence which led the trial judge — and the many experts who testified — to reach their clear conclusion about what is in the children's best interests." According to People, the decision means custody of Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, reverts to an agreement from November 2018. (The stars' eldest, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, is 20 and no longer subject to custody orders.) That agreement reportedly gave Brad "more time" with the kids than he had previously but was not the 50-50 split that was granted in May.
Radar Online.com

Angelina Jolie Refuses To Talk About The Weeknd During Awkward Interview Moment, Blows Off Clarifying Romance Rumors

Angelina Jolie refused to talk about the romance rumors between her and The Weeknd during an uncomfortable interview. The 46-year-old actress sat down for an interview on E!’s Daily Pop with her Eternals co-star Salma Hayek on Monday. The host Justin Sylvester decided to go for it and bring up The Weeknd right to Angelina's face.
wfav951.com

Brad Pitt Loses Custody Appeal

Brad Pitt suffered another loss in his ongoing custody case with Angelina Jolie. In September, attorneys for the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor petitioned the California Supreme Court to review the case after Judge John Ouderkirk was disqualified, effectively voiding a previous ruling that granted Pitt more time with the pair’s five minor children.
