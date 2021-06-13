Angelina Jolie Arrives At Ex-Husband Jonny Lee Miller's Apartment With A Bottle Of Wine Days After Losing In Court To Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt's custody appeal denied: Where that leaves Brangelina's court drama. On Oct. 27, the California Supreme Court denied Brad Pitt's appeal in his ongoing custody case with Angelina Jolie, from whom he split more than five years ago. Brad — who wants joint custody of the five children under 18 he shares with Angelina — had petitioned for a review of a ruling that disqualified the private judge who handled their case for years. Some backstory: The disqualification came after Angelina's attorneys argued that Judge John W. Ouderkirk had not disclosed business relationships he had with Brad's lawyers. Brad's legal team, meanwhile, claimed Angelina's side knew of those relationships but failed to protest until it behoved them to do so. Brad was given 50/50 joint legal and physical custody in May 2021, and while Angelina's first stab at getting a new judge failed, an appeals court approved her request over the summer … leading Brad to ask for a review from the state Supreme Court. Now, as ABC News points out, the two could now find themselves back at square one. "Ms. Jolie is focused on her family and pleased that her children's wellbeing will not be guided by unethical behavior," her attorney told ABC. A rep for Brad said the latest ruling "does not change the extraordinary amount of factual evidence which led the trial judge — and the many experts who testified — to reach their clear conclusion about what is in the children's best interests." According to People, the decision means custody of Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, reverts to an agreement from November 2018. (The stars' eldest, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, is 20 and no longer subject to custody orders.) That agreement reportedly gave Brad "more time" with the kids than he had previously but was not the 50-50 split that was granted in May.

