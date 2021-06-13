The Observer view on Boris Johnson’s stance over Ireland at the G7 summit

The UK marks five years since the Brexit referendum on Wednesday amid an ongoing row over trade with Northern Ireland.Boris Johnson acknowledged the fifth anniversary of the vote by claiming it was his "mission" to use the UK’s new position in the world to deliver a better future for the British people."The decision to leave the EU may now be part of our history, but our clear mission is to utilise the freedoms it brings to shape a better future for our people,” he said.However, in a sharply contrasting message, the veteran pro-European Lord Heseltine said the outlook was...