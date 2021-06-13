The Observer view on Boris Johnson’s stance over Ireland at the G7 summit
This weekend’s G7 summit is the first time the leaders of some of the world’s most powerful democracies have met in person since the start of the pandemic. There should have been a laser focus on coordinating global action on the pandemic and laying the ground for more ambitious international agreement at November’s UN summit on averting catastrophic climate change. Yet thanks to Boris Johnson’s dogmatic approach to Brexit, the Northern Ireland protocol and EU-UK trade relations are providing a major distraction, with officials from the Biden administration warning the UK it must compromise on border checks in order to avoid inflaming tensions in Northern Ireland.www.theguardian.com