POTUS

The Observer view on Boris Johnson's stance over Ireland at the G7 summit

The Guardian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend’s G7 summit is the first time the leaders of some of the world’s most powerful democracies have met in person since the start of the pandemic. There should have been a laser focus on coordinating global action on the pandemic and laying the ground for more ambitious international agreement at November’s UN summit on averting catastrophic climate change. Yet thanks to Boris Johnson’s dogmatic approach to Brexit, the Northern Ireland protocol and EU-UK trade relations are providing a major distraction, with officials from the Biden administration warning the UK it must compromise on border checks in order to avoid inflaming tensions in Northern Ireland.

#Ireland#Northern Ireland Assembly#European Union#Uk#Un#Eu#British#Irish#Customs Union#Democratic
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Timeline: The UK’s bumpy journey out of the EU

Wednesday marks five years since the UK voted to leave the EU by 52% to 48% – however, the path out of Europe has been anything but smooth. Here are the key dates on Britain’s road to Brexit. – January 23 2013. Under intense pressure from many of his own...
Politicsnewpaper24.com

Brexit information: New DUP chief points pressing warning to Boris Johnson | Politics | Information – NEWPAPER24

Brexit information: New DUP chief points pressing warning to Boris Johnson | Politics | Information. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the brand new chief of the Democratic Unionist Get together, stated the Brexit deal’s protocol to keep away from a tough border should be amended to avert the area plunging into chaos. The Lagan Valley MP was the one candidate vying to exchange Edwin Boots, who introduced his resignation following a celebration spat after simply 21 days in workplace. Mr Poots was ousted after nominating Paul Givan as Northern Eire’s first minister in a deal brokered between Sinn Fein and the UK Authorities over Irish-language laws.
Politicscrossroadstoday.com

Veteran lawmaker to lead N. Ireland’s DUP after turmoil

LONDON (AP) — Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party on Tuesday named veteran lawmaker Jeffrey Donaldson as its new leader, weeks after he narrowly lost the election to lead the senior partner in Northern Ireland’s government. The party said that when nominations closed at noon, no one had come forward to...
Public Healthnewsatw.com

Brexit: UK’s decision to leave EU five years ago will aid country’s recovery from COVID-19, PM says | UK News

The UK’s decision to leave the EU five years ago will allow the country to “seize” its true potential when recovering from the pandemic, Boris Johnson has said. Marking half a decade to the day that UK voted to leave the bloc in a knife-edge referendum result, the Prime Minister said Brexit will act as a spur to jobs and renewal across the UK as the country builds back following COVID-19.
POTUSUS News and World Report

5 Years After Brexit Vote, Divided UK Still Feels Shockwaves

LONDON (AP) — Five years ago Wednesday, Britons voted in a referendum that was meant to bring certainty to the U.K.’s unsettled relationship with its European neighbors. Voters’ decision on June 23, 2016 was narrow but clear: By 52% to 48%, they chose to leave the European Union. It took over four years to actually make the break and the former partners are still bickering, like many divorced couples, over money and trust.
Politicspeeblesshirenews.com

Johnson hails fifth anniversary of Brexit referendum

Boris Johnson has said the historic vote five years ago to leave the EU will now act as a spur to jobs and renewal across the UK as it recovers from the pandemic. In a statement to mark the anniversary on Wednesday of the 2016 referendum, the Prime Minister said it is his “mission” to use the freedoms it gave to deliver a better future for the British people.
Politicsthebharatexpressnews.com

British citizens in EU denied rights after Brexit: Minister Priti Patel

Some Britons living in the European Union are having difficulty accessing benefits, services and jobs, Home Secretary Priti Patel complained on Wednesday on the fifth anniversary of the historic Brexit vote . In a Daily Telegraph article, Patel accused EU countries of treating Britons unfairly, five years after more than...
Electionsinews.co.uk

How did my area vote on Brexit? EU referendum voting map five years on from the vote

Wednesday 23 June marks five years since the Brexit referendum, when the Leave campaign shocked the UK by winning the vote 52 per cent to 48 per cent. Data from the electoral commission shows that the highest leave voting areas were in the Midlands, in the local authorities of Boston and South Holland more than 70 per cent of residents voted to leave.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Brexit news – live: UK ‘confident’ EU will fold over Northern Ireland, as PM dismisses aid cut deaths warning

The UK marks five years since the Brexit referendum on Wednesday amid an ongoing row over trade with Northern Ireland.Boris Johnson acknowledged the fifth anniversary of the vote by claiming it was his "mission" to use the UK’s new position in the world to deliver a better future for the British people."The decision to leave the EU may now be part of our history, but our clear mission is to utilise the freedoms it brings to shape a better future for our people,” he said.However, in a sharply contrasting message, the veteran pro-European Lord Heseltine said the outlook was...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson has no intention of uniting the country over Brexit – division suits him

Boris Johnson marked the fifth anniversary of the Brexit referendum today by saying: “As we recover from this pandemic, we will seize the true potential of our regained sovereignty to unite and level up our whole United Kingdom.”His actions tell a different story. He has no intention of uniting the country over Brexit; it suits his narrow party interest to prolong the divisions rather than heal the wounds of the 2016 referendum, which would be in the national interest.Some Tories justify this on the grounds that Labour elected an arch Remainer leader in Keir Starmer, the architect of the party’s...
Politicsinews.co.uk

Tensions between Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson will shape this Government’s future

Chancellors rarely win fights with prime ministers. The tension between Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson is going to shape this Government’s future. The Prime Minister is addicted to flamboyant promises. He has made two dozen spending pledges which need funding, despite Mr Sunak’s plan to cut the deficit. This hit-and-hope approach is not dissimilar to Mr Johnson’s handling of some of his personal finances.
Politicsinews.co.uk

Boris Johnson’s promised ‘G7 legacy’ cash for Cornwall is not new money, local leaders say

Boris Johnson has been accused by Cornwall politicians of presenting “old money as new” when claiming a £65m boost for the county from the G7 Summit earlier this month. Just days before the G7 Summit in Carbis Bay began, the Prime Minister announced funding of £65m to be split across the towns of Camborne, Penzance and St Ives, the picturesque town that neighbours where global leaders met during the summit.