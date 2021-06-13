June Plum, Wellingborough: ‘Strong, clean flavours that delight’ – restaurant review

It's Friday night and instead of going to your usual Thai spot around the corner, you decide to check out that place downtown that just opened up. But no matter how rave the reviews are or how "trendy" it may seem, trying out a new restaurant can be a risky endeavor. Will you like the food? Will the prices be fair? Will the atmosphere be welcoming or will it be too noisy or too quiet? Will the service be good? Most importantly, will the restaurant be clean?