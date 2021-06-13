Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

June Plum, Wellingborough: ‘Strong, clean flavours that delight’ – restaurant review

The Guardian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune Plum, 31-32 Cambridge Street, Wellingborough NN8 1DW (juneplum.net). Starters £1.95-£8.25, mains £9.95-£18.50, desserts £6.50-£7.95, cocktails £6.95-£8 While the East Midlands will not dazzle you with Michelin stars, Northamptonshire, where I live, is a singularly Dark County. We have some terrific food producers and wonderful cooks, but not many restaurants that fulfil their promise, or last long if they do. Is it the traditionally thrifty chapel culture of the towns that grew with the expansion of shoemaking, or the monopolising of fine dining behind the walls of the many great estates here, or a road network connecting easily to fleshpots elsewhere? But then, suddenly, a glittering jewel in a surprising place – June Plum in Wellingborough.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Coles
Person
Jay Rayner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Flavours#Plums#Food Drink#Michelin#Polish#Indian#Jamaican#B Q#Scotch#Caribbean#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
News Break
Google
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Restaurantsthetravelmagazine.net

Restaurant Review: Thai Square, Shaftesbury Avenue, London

When the concierge of a highly respected hotel recommended Thai Square in Shaftesbury Avenue for dinner during a stay in Covent Garden, I was looking forward to a wonderful dining experience. Thai Square’s website rhapsodises its cuisine and decor. And a reassuring statement from their CEO, Haim Danous, declares: “Our...
Restaurantsfoodepedia.co.uk

Wilding Oxford. Restaurant Review

Whether you’re an elite Oxford student, a discerning resident or simply a gawking tourist, this new wine bar and restaurant has you covered. Wine. Wine everywhere. Walk into Wilding, a new Oxford restaurant created from the ashes of a Cafe Rouge in the Jericho district, and you can’t miss the wall of wine. So many bottles and all begging to be picked up and labels examined.
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

OPINION | RESTAURANT REVIEW: Rockin' sushi

It was only a couple of months between the opening of Little Rock's first outlet of the Alabama-based Rock N Roll Sushi franchise-chain operation, on Chenal Parkway, and the second, which took over the former Atlas Bar, 1224 Main St. A local real estate agent persuaded the franchisees, Chris Kramolis...
Restaurantsthetravelmagazine.net

Restaurant Review: Aquavit London, St James, SW1

Meatballs and Michelin star are two words I never imagined I would say in the same sentence. Don’t judge me. Blame IKEA. It happened one sunny day at their Wembley branch when having picked up some flat-pack furniture (not a particularly Michelin environment), that I was enticed into their restaurant by that classic Scandi dish. And it was pretty good.
Food & Drinksuncoveringoklahoma.com

Summer Treats, Fair-Weather Friend, Turkish Delight – June 2021

With summer here, I traveled across the state, visiting four different businesses in this second volume of summer treats. I started in Norman with Beanstalk Coffee and Sno for their iced coffee, snowcone, and lemonade. By chance, I ran into Frios, selling popsicles (including popsicles for dogs) at the Wheeler Ferris Wheeler. Addi’s SugaShack in Norman showed me their banana pudding snowcone and funnel cake fries. I wanted to include something from the Tulsa area, and I found Rusty Gate Creamery in Jerks for ice cream and pineapple whip.
West Palm Beach, FLbocamag.com

Restaurant Review: Tropical Smokehouse

3815 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, 561/323-2573. Tropical Smokehouse is full of surprises. It’s so casual that you order food and drinks at the bar, pay for them and get a number to put on your table (you can also order by phone from the table). It’s so casual that there are large coolers of sweet tea and water to grab refills. It’s so casual that ashes from the smoker out back might land on your clothing in the outside dining area—but that just adds to the flavor of the experience.
Restaurantsappliedartsmag.com

The Flowers of Flavour

Chinatowns around the world have been especially hard hit during the pandemic. Canada is no exception. With the rise of anti-Asian racism on the rise, traditional restaurants struggling or disappearing altogether and, in the case of Montreal’s historic 200-year-old Chinatown, a new threat: development. Resiliency is woven into the fabric...
Restaurantsgreatbritishlife.co.uk

The White Horse, Hertingfordbury, restaurant review

An example of local businesses pulling together in tough times, this historic Hertingfordbury pub-restaurant adapted its offering in lockdown and laid the foundations for a rebound built on comfort food. Normal restaurant reviews were impossible during lockdown for obvious reasons but the lifting of restrictions in April to allow outside...
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Where To Eat And Drink In Bankside And Southwark

Sure, we all love to slag off London (cc: eye-watering rents, £8 pints, buskers that sound like they’re permanently haunted by the ghost of Ed Sheeran’s childhood) but there is no denying that The Kinks were speaking on behalf of all Londoners when they sang ‘as long as I gaze on Waterloo sunset, I am in paradise’. That’s right, a brilliant amber sunset over the river and even the most downtrodden, miserable Londoner will pause, forget about ‘that fucking umbrella’ they left on the N171, and smile.
RestaurantsThe Guardian

Bar des Prés, London W1: ‘The £8 vanilla-flavoured mash reawakened my inner witch’ – restaurant review

Although my restaurant columns have taken on an increasingly taut, Pollyanna-ish “I’m just glad to be out of the house” tone over the past three months, I think Bar des Prés in Mayfair has finally broken me. It was somewhere between the vanilla-flavoured mashed potato and the moment when I realised French celebrity chef Cyril Lignac was not, in fact, cooking in his kitchen during this heavily hyped launch, and was instead jazz-handing about the place in casual clothes and allowing the predominantly French clientele the sumptuous treat of meeting him.
Boston, MAnshoremag.com

The Sunset Club Restaurant Comes to Plum Island Mid-Summer

Starlite Management Company, owners of Newburyport’s The Paddle Inn, Somerville’s Trina’s Starlite Lounge and Parlor Sports, and Boston’s Audubon, have announced a new restaurant addition to their group: The Sunset Club. Located at 2-8 Old Point Road on Plum Island at the former Angie’s Service Station, The Sunset Club faces...
Lifestylenitravelnews.com

Trio of Top Chefs Brings Swan Hellenic World-Class On-Board Gastronomy

Swan Hellenic has announced that it has appointed Jörg Lehmann as Executive Chef of its first 5-star expedition cruise ship, SH Minerva, due to embark on its maiden cruise this November. Jörg brings extensive cruise industry experience, having risen through the ranks and to the top of the market at...
Recipesdrinkhacker.com

Review: Lunar Hard Seltzers – Plum, Yuzu, and Lychee

For the most part, hard seltzer flavors have stayed rather predictable, not venturing terribly far from the staples of citrus (orange, lemon, grapefruit) and berries (raspberry, blackberry, even elderberry has become standard). For companies looking to jump on the ready-to-drink bandwagon sooner than later, it would make sense to capture an ever-growing market with tried and true flavors that have wide appeal.
Food & DrinksTelegraph

Caviar and deep-fried lobster: London's poshest fish 'n' chips

Britain’s poshest ‘chippy’ Kerridge’s Fish & Chips opens at Harrods in Knightsbridge. Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge of the Hand and Flowers, the country’s only two Michelin star pub, joins Gordon Ramsay and Jason Atherton on Harrods’ roster of British talent. The concept. A British chip shop in the hallowed surrounds...
Food & Drinkstripsavvy.com

15 Best Foods to Try in England

England sometimes gets a bad reputation for its culinary offerings, but the country is filled with delicious restaurants, from classic pubs to innovative global cuisine. There are several traditional British dishes worth trying on a trip to England, many of which are available in every town pub. So whether you want to try the best fish and chips around or sample a slice of Victoria sponge cake during afternoon tea, there's a taste for every palate. From beef Wellington to Cornish pasties, here are the best foods to try in England.
Restaurantsmashed.com

Here's The Quickest Way To Judge How Clean A Restaurant Actually Is

It's Friday night and instead of going to your usual Thai spot around the corner, you decide to check out that place downtown that just opened up. But no matter how rave the reviews are or how "trendy" it may seem, trying out a new restaurant can be a risky endeavor. Will you like the food? Will the prices be fair? Will the atmosphere be welcoming or will it be too noisy or too quiet? Will the service be good? Most importantly, will the restaurant be clean?
thelostogle.com

TLO Restaurant Review: Cowpokes BBQ

There’s never any barbecue like small-town barbecue. Without any pretension and without any pomposity, they’re usually hidden away, doing their saucy thing without the caustic eyes of city-folk who, many times, often feel like their district-approved rib-joints are tops and will vocally—irritatingly—let them know. More power to you, I guess.
Restaurantsopentable.com

The Top 14 Toronto Restaurants for Dining Outside

It’s been an especially long winter and spring, making it all the more important to take full advantage of summer and get outdoors. With the recent reopening of restaurant patios across the city, restaurateurs are welcoming back customers to reinvigorated outdoor dining spaces. From rooftops to backyard settings, the patios are bigger and better than ever, with even more safety precautions and the same, great food.
Oklahoma City, OKthelostogle.com

TLO Restaurant Review: Belle Isle Brewery

I have spent much of my adult life roaming the Penn Square area of Oklahoma City. I’ve lived there, hung out there and, most notably, worked there. At 50 Penn Place, I’ve seen a few shows there, went to a film discussion group there, and even met Bruce Campbell there. But, in all those many years, I have never once eaten there, particularly at the Belle Isle Brewery.