I’m just going to come out and say it—I love ridiculous, frivolous, fabulous summer cocktails. Go ahead, mock me. Sing me the Carrie Underwood lyric “right now, he's probably buyin' her some fruity little drink 'cause she can't shoot whiskey,” because guess what, that's correct. If you ever ordered me a shot of Jack Daniels, I’d pretend to take it, gag a little, and then dump it onto the floor when you weren’t looking. But do you know what I find delicious? Something with bubbles. Something with the sweet tang of a summery fruit. Something with a colorful paper umbrella that I can twirl around with aimless glee.