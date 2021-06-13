Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Sparkling wines for summer

The Guardian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOliver Zeter Sauvignon Blanc Brut, Pfalz, Germany 2019 (from £22.95, mumblesfinewines.co.uk; weaverswines.com; novelwines.co.uk) Putting together a choice of summer wines for the Observer Food Monthly this month, I found I had a glut of sparkling wines that, for one reason or another, couldn’t be squeezed into my final selection. This isn’t unusual in itself (there were only four slots on the list). But it was a reflection of a trend I’ve been noticing over the past five years or so: of all the categories or styles of wine, sparkling is the one that is evolving at the fastest rate. There’s a lot more of it, for one thing, and it comes from a lot more places. But there’s experimentation, too, with a lot more grape varieties now getting the bubbly treatment. Given its enduring popularity as a still wine, it’s no surprise that sauvignon blanc is among them, although few fizzy sauvignons match the poise and clarity of Oliver Zeter’s, with its tangy greengage, guava and elderflower.

www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ros Wine#New Wine#Sparkling Wines#New World Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Weaverswines Com#The Observer Food Monthly#Wiston Estate Ros#Waitrose#Wistonestate Com#Italian#Wiston Estate#M S#France Nv#Marks Spencer#Renaissance#Champagne#French#Marks Sparks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Germany
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinkscleanplates.com

Our Summer Drinking List: Cheap & Cheerful Rosé Wines

When it comes to summer drinking, I have a simple rule: It should be cheap and cheerful. For me, that almost always means rosé wine. If you’re already on board the #yeswayrosé bandwagon, scroll down for our top picks. If you’re not, allow us to explain why you should drink pink this summer.
Food & Drinksvinepair.com

Freeze This Glass for Cold Wine All Summer Long

Some people get excited when their favorite winery releases a new bottle, while others know the thrill of discovering a hot new wine gadget. Obviously, we’re here for both and love a wine-related-release in every form. That said, we’ve got a special place in our hearts for summer wine tech and anything that can keep our favorite vino cold under that hot, hot sun.
DrinksSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Wine Finds: Albariño: Wine of the sea

White wines made from albariño grapes are among my summer favorites because they tend to be crisp, lively and refreshing. Served chilled, they are delicious on a hot day and a perfect pair with fish and shellfish. Most of the world’s albariño comes from Galicia in the northwestern corner of Spain on the Atlantic coast. That’s where these whites are nicknamed “The Wine of the Sea.” However, albariño grapes are also grown in other places including the United States. The following are fine examples from Galicia and California.
Drinksnolaweekend.com

Copper Vine launches new wine tasting experiences this summer

Copper Vine, the popular wine pub in the Central Business District, announced its launching new private wine tasting experiences this summer. The restaurant says the new experiences guide guests through a private course dinner or wine tasting featuring hand-selections from regions around the world. Sommelier Lydia Kurkoski and executive chef...
Drinksbevindustry.com

Constellation invests in Sapere Aude Sparkling Wine

Through Constellation Brands Ventures’ Focus on Minority Founders initiative and commitment to invest $100 million in African American/Black, Latinx, and minority-owned businesses by 2030, Constellation, Victor, N.Y., announced that it has acquired a minority stake in Sapere Aude Sparkling Wine. “We’re excited to continue our Focus on Minority Founders initiative...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Sparkling Canned Lemonades

Whether it's a scorching hot summer day or you simply need a sweet mid-afternoon pick-me-up, Trader Joe's Sparkling Lemonade is the perfect fix. Trader Joe's Sparkling Lemonade is a canned lemonade that's perfect for the summer season. This four-pack of canned lemonades delivers "a one-two punch of refreshing, citrusy sweetness and satisfying fizz to create one eminently easy-drinking soda." Though the new drink is delicious straight from the can, Trader Joe's recommends serving it over crushed ice for an extra refreshing taste. The brand also notes that the sweet and tart notes in the drink pair perfectly with burgers and another BBQ fare, making it the perfect non-alcoholic sipper to bring along to any backyard get-together.
DrinksFood & Wine

Cupcake Vineyards Wants to Buy Everyone a Glass of Wine for Dining Out This Summer

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants and bars have been hit especially hard. So as the hospitality industry returns to normality, we've seen a push encouraging diners to go out and support these businesses. For instance, Coca-Cola recently announced a program offering to buy patrons a Coke when eating out. Of course, a free soft drink may not be enough motivation to get everyone off their couch, so now Cupcake Vineyards has come along with a similar plan that may be more up your alley: a free glass of wine.
Food & Drinksdallassymphony.org

Summer Wine Down Celebrity Chefs Dinner

The panoramic Downtown views of Opus Restaurant in the Meyerson are the setting for this elegant wine dinner that celebrates the artistry of local flavor. Begin with a Champagne Toast followed by a 4-course meal with thoughtfully inspired wine pairings. This one-night-only event features some of the most exciting local celebrity chefs at the forefront of Dallas’ nationally recognized culinary scene, Misti Norris from Petra & the Beast, Eric Dreyer from Monarch and Peja Krstic from MộT Hai Ba & Ichi Ni San with additional chefs announced soon.
DrinksElle

12 Best Luxury English Sparkling Wines You Should Know About

English Wine Week (19th-27th June) is a fantastic excuse to show support for local wines and vineyards, while enjoying a great glass of British bubbles in the process. And despite the challenges of last year, sales were still up 30% — proving we can always find an excuse to celebrate if we try hard enough.
Food & Drinksfoxwilmington.com

Driscoll’s rosé wine strawberries and raspberries are ripe for summer

These berries don’t fall far from the grapevine. Rosé wine-flavored strawberries and raspberries are ripe for summer thanks to a produce maker combining the fruity sweetness with the taste of pink wine. Rosé wine-flavored strawberries and raspberries are ripe for summer thanks to a produce maker combining the fruity sweetness...
DrinksAllrecipes.com

This Color-Changing Magic Margarita Will Add Sparkle to Your Summer

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. This summer, your cocktails can come with their own party tricks. If you're looking to serve up a twist on the conventional cocktail to your backyard guests (or just have a beautiful drink to accompany you by the pool), this magical margarita is for you.
Atlanta, GAcreativeloafing.com

Wine & Rhymes

This is an evening hosted by ET Productions featuring the best of Atlanta’s independent artists presenting vocal and lyrical talents. The night will feature wine from City Winery’s extensive selection and curated menu designed exclusively for our Wine & Rhyme audience. This is an event you don’t want to miss! DJ & Host: SED THE SAINT Sed “The Saint” is a talented open-format DJ that prides herself in providing the soundtrack to events, creating experiences that people won’t forget. Her ability to seamlessly mix music tracks together creates a beautiful combination that sounds and feels like a hot bowl of spicy gumbo.
DrinksPosted by
The Independent

9 best orange wines to raise a glass to this summer

Forget rosé this summer – a chilled glass of the pink stuff may be your ultimate go-to drink for the sunshine, but this year the hottest option is to sip its slightly redder cousin. Orange wine is made using white grapes, which are fermented in the same way as red wine, with the skins left on. They are then crushed with the flesh remaining in contact with the skin before being pressed off. This fermentation can last anything from a few hours to up to a year. How long the grape is macerated with the skin intact makes all the...
Drinksbbr.com

Burgundy Wine

Chablis is a wonderful mix of simplicity and complexity, says Adam Bruntlett. Our Burgundy Buyer explains what’s happening in the region today, and which bottles he’s recommending right now. As anyone who has visited can attest, the town of Chablis is a quiet and rather sleepy place. It’s closer geographically to the Champagne region than […]
Drinksdrinksretailingnews.co.uk

Roussillon's first sparkling rosé launches in UK

Roussillon producer Domaine Lafage is launching a sparkling rosé made using beer yeast in the fermentation process. La Triple Rosé (rsp: £17.50) is aimed at independent wine merchants and the premium on-trade sectors, and it is available to the UK market via Bibendum Wine. The innovative wine, a debut for...
DrinksTime Out Global

Enjoy the month-long Chablis wine tastings and deals in Hong Kong this summer

It's officially summer in the city, and though we have occasional rain showers, the weather is hot and humid and calls for invigorating activities that will help beat the warm weather. Aside from water activities near the beach or dining in air-conditioned restaurants, cold and refreshing drinks help us stay cool during the sweltering heat. For thirst-quenching crispness, aperitif, and fresh summer sippers, look no further than Chablis wine.
DrinksPosted by
The Independent

10 best lambrusco wines: The sparkling red vinos to try right now

What’s the first name that comes to mind when you think about Italian sparkling? Begins with a “P”, doesn’t it. Well, prosecco fans, here is another very different class of Italians sparkler – it is the L- word: lambrusco. Yup, red sparkling wine is something of an acquired taste and compared to the oceans of prosecco being made and drunk, it is a comparatively niche product.But, we hear you cry, isn’t lambrusco that cheap, frothy, sweet, Ribena-like thing that used to be inexplicably popular back in the dark ages? Yes, but that’s all in the past now, like Portuguese rose...