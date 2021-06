Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 6 a.m to 1:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Cancer into Leo. Aries (March 21-April 19) Be aware that this is a loosey-goosey day. The sun is at odds with fuzzy Neptune, and yet, this afternoon, the moon is lined up with fiery Mars. This means you might think you know what you know — but do you really?