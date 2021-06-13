Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victoria, TX

Crossroads car show rounds up a lively crowd with over 50 on display

crossroadstoday.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA, Texas – Earlier today there was a special Crossroads Car Show at the Victoria mall parking lot. With many different car dealers like Victory KIA, Buick, and G.M.C. The event started at 1:00 in the afternoon and went on until 4:00 o’ clock. There were cars, trucks, classic, antiques, and custom rods. Motorcycles were also a part of the show. Here’s more from the Car Clubs incoming vice president, Landon Bretz.

www.crossroadstoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Victoria, TX
Cars
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Austin, TX
City
Cross Roads, TX
City
Victoria, TX
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Show#Car Club#Kia#Buick#G M C#The Car Clubs#Victoria Rotary Club#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Cars
News Break
Instagram
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.