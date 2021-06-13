Cancel
Out of the Attic: Herring gull egg a remnant of harmful hobby

Hawk Eye
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis object has ties to both culinary and natural history pastimes. It is made of calcium carbonate, and is a creamy color with brown speckles to help provide camouflage. Most of us consider eggs to be food, rather than decorative objects, outside of certain holidays. However, natural history and egg collecting were incredibly popular during the Victorian era (circa 1880s-1900) with the “hobby” eventually dying off in the 1940s, when our object was collected, along with other examples in our collection.

