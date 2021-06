Despite rumours linking him with Manchester United, it is actually Liverpool who are leading the race to sign Cristian Romero, according to an update from Italy. Romero has risen to prominence in Serie A over the last few years, earning a move to Juventus after a successful 2018-19 season with Genoa. He has never played for Juve since then, spending the following season on loan at his old club before a two-year loan at Atalanta.