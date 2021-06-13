CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power ranking 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo, other NFC West quarterbacks

By Fansided
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleJimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers, Jared Goff, Kyler Murray, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, Matthew Stafford, Seattle Seahawks, Pro Bowl, North Dakota State Bison football. Jimmy...

NFC Rumors: Cam Akers, 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cardinals, Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said that if the Rams were to advance to the postseason, RB Cam Akers would be in line to suit up for the team in the playoffs. “You don’t want to be presumptuous, but if we are able to make the playoffs and give ourselves a chance to play after (the regular season), the expectation is that Cam would be available to play,” McVay said, via The Athletic. “He’s on track to do that. He was running at 80 percent body weight at 10 miles per hour pretty effortlessly, and from the cameras that I saw last week that are kind of right behind his feet on the treadmill, unless you saw the scar you wouldn’t notice any sort of hitch in his giddy-up on that. He’s attacking the rehab the right way. He’s doing great. I think the plan is, if we’re able to play past the regular season, we’ll get Cam back this year and he’ll be playing in the playoffs.”
NFL
The Spun

Former 49ers Star Has Blunt Message For Jimmy Garoppolo

Former 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley blasted Jimmy Garoppolo for his performance against the Colts on Sunday night. We may be nearing the end of the Garoppolo era in the Bay Area. He was pretty awful on Sunday night (16 of 27 for 181 yards and one touchdown with two picks and one fumble) during the 49ers’ 30-18 loss to the Colts. San Francisco, meanwhile, is now 2-4 after starting the season with Super Bowl aspirations.
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo made ‘big strides’ in calf recovery over the bye

192 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Jimmy Garoppolo is recovering from yet another injury. Luckily for him, this latest setback won't cost him too much playing time. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback exited the October 3 game against the Seattle Seahawks with a calf injury. By the end of halftime, he couldn't put much pressure on the leg.
NFL
49erswebzone

Peter King explains why 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo is an undesirable trade target

377 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The trade deadline always creates speculation across the league. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo landed with the San Francisco 49ers at the trade deadline in 2017. The Niners traded for wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders about a week before the trade deadline in 2019.
NFL
Matthew Stafford
Russell Wilson
NBC Bay Area

Jimmy Garoppolo Believes 49ers Can Rebound From Rough Stretch

SANTA CLARA -- Jimmy Garoppolo has not lost hope that the 49ers can rebound from their four-game losing skid. After the 49ers' 30-18 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the veteran quarterback shared that is has been little mistakes that have hindered the offense. Garoppolo believes if the 49ers can put together cleaner games, they still have a chance to turn around their season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s future gets big hint from after Colts debacle

Things are not looking in Santa Clara. That was underscored once again in the San Francisco 49ers’ 30-18 home loss to Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts Sunday night. Now on a four-game losing skid, the 49ers have to make a move quick in order to right the ship. Otherwise, their dreams of making the playoffs might very well slip away in the coming weeks. To be more direct about it, the 49ers need better play from Jimmy Garoppolo — if he’s at all going to start ever again for San Francisco.
NFL
FanSided

49ers could trade Jimmy Garoppolo to this AFC team

The 49ers may desperately try trading Jimmy Garoppolo at the 2021 NFL trade deadline, and this one AFC team might be in a position to make a deal. The San Francisco 49ers are at a point where they should be both bold with their quarterbacking future while also doing their best to stockpile investment pieces for what’s a very uncertain future.
NFL
Bay Area Sports Page

49ers in Five: Kyle Shanahan’s comments on Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance don’t add up

There’s an old saying among lawyers: when the facts are on your side, pound the facts. When the law is on your side, pound the law. When neither is on your side, pound the table. Kyle Shanahan has become excellent at pounding the table over the past year or so with the 49ers. He has repeatedly contradicted himself on decisions he’s made and injury timelines. Any time he is faced with a difficult question or one that tries to hold him responsible for his previous positions, he attacks the phrasing of the question rather than the substance of the question. He did both yesterday.
NFL
Yardbarker

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo to be '100 percent' for Colts game?

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan suggested Wednesday that veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was recovering from the calf contusion he first suffered on Oct. 3 and would start this week's "Sunday Night Football" game against the Indianapolis Colts, while rookie Trey Lance was on track to be sidelined because of the knee sprain he endured versus the Arizona Cardinals ahead of San Francisco's bye.
NFL
Seattle Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers
Detroit Lions
Los Angeles Rams
CBS Boston

Martellus Bennett Says Jimmy Garoppolo Was ‘Being A B—-‘ In 2016, And ‘You Can’t Win With A B—- For A Quarterback’

BOSTON (CBS) — Martellus Bennett won a Super Bowl in 2016, his first year with the Patriots. He doesn’t have the fondest memories about the start of that season. With Tom Brady serving his four-game DeflateGate suspension, then-third-year quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was set to steer the ship for the first month of the year. He led the Patriots to a victory in Week 1, and he was incredible in Week 2, before suffering a shoulder injury. That injury kept Garoppolo out of action in a short week on a Thursday night game against Houston, and also kept him out for the Patriots’ home...
NFL
ESPN

Jimmy Garoppolo returns to Chicago no longer the 49ers' savior

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- By the time he steps on the field Sunday against the Chicago Bears, it will have been 1,428 days since Jimmy Garoppolo's first start as the San Francisco 49ers quarterback. "We've come a long way," Garoppolo said. "I mean, a lot's happened in four years here."
NFL
SFGate

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo officially the first QB to take the L on SNF and MNF

After throwing two interceptions, getting pounded by a cyclone bomb, and losing to the Indianapolis Colts at home during Sunday Night Football, it seemed like things couldn’t get much worse for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. And yet, somehow, things got worse for Jimmy G on Monday Night Football.
NFL
Santa Cruz Sentinel

Report: 49ers rejected Patriots offer for Jimmy Garoppolo during 2021 draft

As Jimmy Garoppolo prepares for what could be his final start with the 49ers, a new report suggests San Francisco turned down a Patriots trade offer of a second-round pick for the quarterback during the NFL draft in April. On the day the 49ers selected quarterback Trey Lance with the...
NFL
USA Today

49ers optimistic QB Jimmy Garoppolo will play this week

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers are optimistic starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo can return this week from a right calf injury but don't expect backup Trey Lance back for another week. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo would be limited at practice Wednesday after missing one game with...
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo returns to practice, Trey Lance sits out

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo returned to practice Monday and showed no indication he was hindered by the calf injury that’s sidelined him since he exited during the 49ers’ loss to the Seahawks on Oct. 3. Meanwhile, Garoppolo’s backup, rookie Trey Lance (knee), did not participate in the early portion of practice...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers Week 7 injury report: Jimmy Garoppolo in, trenches banged up

DL Maurice Hurst (calf) Kinlaw’s absence becomes an even bigger problem for the 49ers with Hurst sidelined. Hurst was a limited participant in Thursday’s session and absent Friday. Meanwhile, Kinlaw remained out all week with the knee injury he’s been dealing with since training camp. It’s not a great sign that he’s been ruled out without practicing despite coming off the bye week. Lance sprained his knee in Week 5 and was due to miss one or two weeks. This is the second week. If he misses Week 8 the 49ers could have a problem on their hands.
NFL

