Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Directors Amber Sealey & Joe Berlinger Clash Leading Up To Ted Bundy Pic ‘No Man Of God’s Tribeca Premiere

dnyuz.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirectors Amber Sealey and Joe Berlinger got caught up in a feud, ahead of the Tribeca premiere of Sealey’s Ted Bundy pic No Man of God. The quarrel began with an email Berlinger sent to Sealey, after noticing interviews in which she discussed the glorification of Bundy in American culture. In these interviews, he felt she was comparing her film favorably to others made about the infamous serial killer—including two of his own—implying that past films had contributed to the idolization of Bundy, whereas hers does not.

dnyuz.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Kirby
Person
Joe Berlinger
Person
Clive Barker
Person
Ted Bundy
Person
Lily Collins
Person
Zac Efron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Tribeca Premiere#American#The Us Congress#Armenian#The Ted Bundy Tapes#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesComicBook

No Man of God Star Luke Kirby on the Emotional Impact of Playing Ted Bundy

Thanks in large part to streaming services delivering audiences a number of documentaries focused on some of the worst criminals in history, true-crime fans have been able to explore some of the most horrible killings in history, giving unsettling insight into the murderers who committed such acts. With Ted Bundy being one of the most infamous serial killers in history, the more a viewer learns about him, the more they'll be disturbed, which leads one to wonder about the impact of playing Bundy in a film. For No Man of God star Luke Kirby, he was relieved that the story being told in the film wasn't about his heinous crimes, but more about his desperation as he knew he was facing his upcoming demise. No Man of God makes its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 11th at 8 p.m. ET.
Moviesdnyuz.com

‘In The Heights’ Moves The Masses At Tribeca Fest Premiere

Emotion vibrated through New York’s United Palace theater Wednesday night as In the Heights finally screened for a live audience. Applause broke out a dozen times during the musical’s world premiere at the Tribeca Festival. The sight of the opening titles on the big screen alone was enough to get star Anthony Ramos to leap to his feet and pump his fist.
MoviesShockya.com

2021 Tribeca Film Festival Interview: Amber Sealy Talks No Man of God (Exclusive)

Learning to understand the motivations and emotions of someone who has committed violent criminal acts can be a daunting experience for anyone, even those who have professionally trained to study the full spectrum of the human condition. That’s certainly true for Special Agent Bill Hagmaier, who was part of the FBI Behavior Analysis Unit that launched in the 1980s, while convicted serial killer Ted Bundy contested his execution at Florida State Prison. Their complex relationship is highlighted in the new thriller, ‘No Man of God,’ which chronicles how the duo formed an unexpected intimate bond while Hagmaier set out to try to understand what inspired Bundy to resort to violence.
MoviesScreendaily

‘No Man Of God’: Tribeca Review

Dir: Amber Sealey. US. 2021. 100 mins. Seeking to de-emphasise the salaciousness that usually accompanies serial killer sagas, No Man Of God draws from actual transcripts between FBI agent Bill Hagmaier and death row inmate Ted Bundy to produce a thought-provoking but not entirely successful character study. Elijah Wood and Luke Kirby ably play these two seemingly very different men, who form an unlikely bond, while director Amber Sealey sharply critiques our obsession with mass murderers by never letting us forget the women Bundy slaughtered. But the stripped-down approach can’t transcend what’s glaringly familiar about this look into the abyss.
Moviesimdb.com

‘No Man of God’ Review: Elijah Wood and Luke Kirby Find New Terror in Ted Bundy’s Oft-Told Story

Shocking revelations aren’t in short supply in Amber Sealey’s fact-based “No Man of God,” but at least one remains hard to shake, both for the audience and the onscreen character at the receiving end of the information. During one of their earliest meetings, serial killer Ted Bundy (Luke Kirby) tells FBI analyst Bill Hagmaier (Elijah Wood) the closest thing that might amount to an ethos for the murderer and rapist: “normal people kill people.” For Hagmaier, dispatched to interview Bundy as part of the FBI’s then-fledgling criminal profiling division, it’s the sort of admission that seems destined to derail him, both personally and professionally.
Moviesseattlepi.com

'No Man of God' Review: Ted Bundy Is Played with Eerie Authenticity, but What Is There Left to Learn About Serial Killers?

There have been many dramas in which actors portray legendary true-life psycho killers, and the overwhelming majority of them are less than convincing. Every so often, though, an actor — through looks, skill, and temperament — will connect to the monster he’s playing in a way that’s so uncanny it seizes and chills you. Jeremy Davies’ performance as Charles Manson in the 2004 version of “Helter Skelter” was like that — it was the definitive Manson, sinuous and seething, even greater than Steve Railsback’s celebrated portrayal. Jeremy Renner, before anyone had heard of him, played Jeffrey Dahmer in the 2002 indie gem “Dahmer,” and he was remarkable: a lonely vacant nerd of horror.
Movieswashingtoninformer.com

‘Ferguson Rises’ to Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

“Ferguson Rises,” the story of a father’s grief and a small town’s defiance that helped spark the Black Lives Matter movement, premieres next week at the Tribeca Film Festival. The June 15 premiere for the film — produced and directed by Mobalaji Olambiwonnu and executive producers Gigi Pritzker, producer and...
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Nick Moran’s Ode To Creation Records Co-Founder Alan McGee Heads To Tribeca For U.S. Premiere

Creation Stories is Nick Moran’s frenetic and slightly fanciful exploration into the life and times of notorious music producer and Creation Records co-founder Alan McGee, the man at the center of the Brit Pop sound that was part of the overall cultural renaissance known as Cool Britannia during the latter part of the 20th century. The film takes a spin at the Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday June 16. Due to the ongoing COVID restrictions, which have limited the number of in-theater live premieres at the annual multimedia event, Creation Stories will be part of Tribeca Online Premieres, with viewers logging in from around the world.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘God’s Waiting Room’: Film Review | Tribeca 2021

Tyler Riggs' Florida-set feature debut traces the intersecting fates of an aspiring musician, a seductive hustler and an ex-con adjusting to life on the outside. You can almost feel the salty, humid air stick to your skin watching God’s Waiting Room, a Florida-set indie about thwarted desires, lives in limbo and violent impulses kept tenuously in check. Revolving around the intersecting fates (yes, it’s one of those) of three Tampa dwellers — a fresh-faced ingenue, the hustler who seduces her and an ex-convict readjusting to life on the outside — writer-director Tyler Riggs’ feature debut has a ripe, palpable sense of place and a pair of magnetic leads in Nisalda Gonzalez and Matthew Leone as the young lovers. All that promise and potential make the film’s eventual surrender to narrative cliché and thematic overreach all the more frustrating.
Los Angeles, CAramascreen.com

Saban Films Acquires Superhero Film THE HYPERIONS Starring Cary Elwes

I’ve received this press release announcing Saban Films’ acquisition of Archstone Entertainment’s The Hyperions, with a planned theatrical release in February 2022. Check out further details here below!. [LOS ANGELES, CA] —Saban Films has acquired North American rights to Archstone Entertainment’s superhero film The Hyperions starring Cary Elwes (Saw, The...