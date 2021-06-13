Julie Jason: Isolation a key part of scamming older people

I sometimes wonder about the need to name a “day” to draw attention to a cause. However, in this case, the cause is one that needs attention: protecting older Americans from abuse. June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, launched in 2006 by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization, according to the University of Southern California’s Center for Elder Justice (tinyurl.com/3k6y3phy).