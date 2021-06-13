Urban Gardener: Local chef looking to partner with residents who have growing spaces

Cameron Russell stands Thursday in the backyard of his mother’s home inside the Landings subdivision where he has planted one of his three urban gardens. Russell’s goal is to partner with city residents who would want to use space for an organic, no-till vegetable garden. By Don Wilkins |/Messenger-Inquirer

Cameron Russell manages three urban gardens within Owensboro but he’s more than willing to assume more.

Russell, 25, is a young chef who promotes using fresh, locally grown vegetables, fruits and herbs as part of a healthier lifestyle.

His goal is to partner with city residents who want locally grown food but don’t have the time or want the hassle of maintaining a garden.

“I am always looking for new space,” Russell said. “Anyone who likes gardening I’d like to help them start their gardens. …I would manage the garden but I would get half of what’s grown to sell or use as my payment,” Russell said.

The three urban gardens he currently oversees are at the homes of his mother, father and Bill Hughes, owner of Bill’s Restaurant.

Russell said he’s worked in the food and restaurant industry since he was 15.

But it was while he was employed at places such as Gene’s Health Food, the Miller House and Bill’s Restaurant that he became interested in cooking with fresh ingredients that added to the flavor of the foods he prepared.

Russell said more restaurants are growing their own vegetables for added taste factor.

“When I worked at the Miller House, I was helping grow a garden, too,” Russell said. “That kind of sparked my interest in gardening.”

Russell plants organic and no-till gardens. Organic gardens have no pesticides or herbicides sprayed on them while the no-till prevents the soil from losing its nutrients and ability to grow.

At his mother’s garden inside the Landings subdivision, Russell has planted tomatoes, peas, beets, cucumbers, jalapeños, lettuce, potatoes and kale along with herbs — basil, thyme and tarragon.

And then he’ll also be planting a melon garden on land his uncle owns near Whitesville.

“It was Gene’s Health Food that got me into the healthy side of cooking and where our food comes from,” Russell said. “I started realizing that was my true passion — growing healthy food and sharing it with other people.”

Russell has also been recruited by the Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market to host Chef at the Market events this summer. The exact dates and times have yet to be made official by market officials.

Russell said he will be using produce from market vendors to make dishes that people can sample.

“Some people come to the market … and they’re hesitant to buy an egg plant because ‘what do I do with this egg plant?’ ” Russell said. “Whereas, I’ll be showing you what to do with not your everyday produce.”

Russell said if anyone needs help starting an urban garden or is interested in opening up garden space on their property his contact is 270-313-0383.

“I love helping anyone and answering questions about gardening,” Russell said.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299