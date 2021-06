Dozens of Roma from Romania are reported to be among the thousands of undocumented migrants and asylum-seekers crossing the US-Mexico border in the last month. US Customs and Border Protection says the number of Roma detained at the southern border has jumped this year and is now at its highest level since 2007. But why are Roma migrants making the journey from Romania all the way to Mexico and on up to the US border? The World’s Europe correspondent Orla Barry reports.