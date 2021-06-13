Child hospitalized after drowning in Ham Like

Photo by Marko Blažević on Unsplash

A child is fighting for their life following a drowning incident in Anoka County, continuing a dangerous trend of water accidents involving children across the state.

Per the local sheriff, "early indications show that the juvenile was found unresponsive" at a pond in Lions Park, which is located in the city of Ham Lake.

Family and friends recovered the child and administered lifesaving measures until first responders took over. The victim was subsequently airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis.

Their current condition is not known. Authorities have not identified the child's name or age.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is now investigating the drowning.

This marks the fourth drowning of a child since late last month. A number of adults have also drowned so far this summer. That includes two men who died trying to rescue children from the water.