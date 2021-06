SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Reese Jansa came into the state tournament having gone 20 under par in her last 7 rounds of competitive golf. She went 5 under for a 66 Monday in the opening round of the Girls “AA” tournament and followed that up with a 3-under 68 Tuesday breaking Kim Kaufman’s record of 7 under par in the state championship when she was at Clark.